‘House of the Dragon’ gets a summer premiere date

HBO announced today that the much anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, will premiere this summer, on August 21. The new series is being co-created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, who is co-showrunning the series with the Emmy-winning director of “Battle of the Bastards,” Miguel Sapochnik. Sapochnik will direct the premiere.

House of the Dragon is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, originating from Martin’s ballooning 2018 prequel novel Fire & Blood. The book is the first of two planned volumes that explore House Targaryen’s past, and House of the Dragon will explore their origins and the events leading up to its civil war (the “Dance of the Dragons”).

A new teaser poster with the release date was revealed alongside new images from the show.

'House of the Dragon' Release Date Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip ' ';

Click to zoom

The new series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys I Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria. A teaser trailer which showcased the series’ main cast was released last fall.

Martin announced last month that filming had wrapped on the 10-episode production, which has been in development since 2020. Martin shared he is loving the rough cuts.

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21.