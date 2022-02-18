George R. R. Martin confirms ‘House of the Dragon’ has wrapped

House of the Dragon, which serves as a prequel to Game of Thrones, has officially wrapped ahead of its expected 2022 release on HBO.

Novelist George R. R. Martin — who wrote A Song of Ice and Fire and Fire & Blood — the fantasy novel series which inspired Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, confirmed the intriguing news on his blog yesterday, Feb. 17.

“Exciting news out of London — I am informed that shooting has WRAPPED for the first season of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON,” Martin eagerly wrote in the blog’s post. Furthermore, he revealed how much he’s “loving” the upcoming series, though stated that there is plenty “more work needs to be done” before it’s ready for release. “Yes, all ten episodes. I have seen rough cuts of a few of them, and I’m loving them. Of course, a lot more work needs to be done. Special effects, color timing, score, all the post-production work.”

Despite minor touches to be made, Martin went on to praise showrunners Ryan J. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. “But the writing, the directing, the acting all look terrific. I hope you will like them as much as I do. My hat is off to Ryan and Miguel and their team, and to our amazing cast,” the author wrote.

Martin went on to include HBO’s official poster for the prequel series in his post.

While no official release date for the show has been revealed, Martin hinted at a possible summer 2022 release, which certainly gives devoted fans something to look forward to ahead of its mighty premiere.