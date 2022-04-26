All cast and characters confirmed for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

'The Sandman' stars a dream of an ensemble cast. Here's everyone confirmed to be in the Netflix show and who they're playing.

Over 30 years on from its creation, Neil Gaiman’s seminal comic book series The Sandman is finally making its way to screens later this year in the form of a Netflix show. Though widely viewed as one of the finest works of the medium, the DC/Vertigo title has long been seen as unfilmable due to its ambitious, mythic storytelling. But, in a post-Game of Thrones world, it seems TV audiences are finally ready to meet Morpheus and his many allies and enemies.

Gaiman himself is attached to the production as an executive producer alongside Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight). The 11-episode first season is set to adapt the first two volumes of the 10-volume comic book, “Preludes and Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House,” with Gaiman promising that every episode will offer something different, much like every issue of the source material.

Given its legendary subject matter and talented creatives behind the scenes, it’s no wonder that Netflix has managed to amass a star-studded ensemble for The Sandman. While we wait for further updates on the show, here’s a run-through of every confirmed cast member and who they’re playing.

Tom Sturridge as Dream

First up, Tom Sturridge (Effie Gray) is in the lead as the titular Sandman, also known as Dream or Morpheus. As the series begins, Morpheus finally escapes after being imprisoned for a century and returns to reclaim his metaphysical kingdom, the Dreaming.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

Game of Thrones and Star Wars icon Gwendoline Christie will play a gender-flipped take on Lucifer, the ruler of Hell. Although Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis was considered for the role, Netflix ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) is portraying another character whose gender has been changed for the TV series. She’s been cast as Lucienne (originally Lucien), the librarian of the Dreaming and Morpheus’ faithful servant.

Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian

Logan‘s Boyd Holbrook is on board as the most terrifying villain in The Sandman universe — a rogue nightmare creature called the Corinthian, who has fang-filled mouths where his eyes should be.

Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess

Alongside Christie, The Sandman also features another GoT alum. It’s Charles Dance, who is playing Roderick Burgess, the black magician responsible for imprisoning Dream on Earth for 100 years.

Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry as Cain and Abel

British comedians/actors Sanjeev Bhaskar and Asim Chaudhry are set to portray biblical brothers Cain and Abel, who reside in the Dreaming. This is Bhaskar’s second time in a Gaiman adaptation, having previously cameoed in Good Omens.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Arguably the biggest fan-favorite in The Sandman comics is Death, Dream’s surprisingly warm-natured sister. Cruella‘s Kirby Howell-Baptiste will be bringing Death to life in the TV series.

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Non-binary actor Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) will play another of Dream’s family, known as the Endless. In this case, they’ll portray scheming sibling Desire.

Donna Preston as Despair

Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald) is likewise on board as Desire’s twin sister, Despair. The other three members of the Endless — Destiny, Destruction, and Delirium — have yet to be cast.

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

Doctor Who‘s Jenna Coleman is portraying another gender-flipped character…kind of. In place of occult detective John Constantine, Coleman will play sorceress Johanna Constantine, his 19th century ancestor who ends up in the present day.

Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps

Joely Richardson (The Wheel of Time) plays Ethel Cripps, the lover of Burgess and the mother of Doctor Destiny (more on him in a moment). Niamh Walsh will also feature as Young Ethel.

David Thewlis as Doctor Destiny

After starring as Ares in Wonder Woman, David Thewlis is adding another DC supervillain to his resume in The Sandman. He’ll appear as John Dee/Doctor Destiny, who goes insane after coming into possession of powerful artifact the Dreamstone.

Kyo Ra as Rose Walker

One of the most important human characters in The Sandman universe is Rose Walker, whose story begins as she searches for her missing brother, Jed. Rose is played by newcomer Kyo Ra.

Stephen Fry as Gilbert

Stephen Fry (Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows) is likewise in the cast as Gilbert, Rose’s avuncular ally who helps her on her search for her brother.

Razanne Jammal as Lyta Hall

Razanne Jammal (Paranormal) will appear as Lyta Hall, the wife of Hector Hall, a superhero who took on the mantle of the Sandman during his imprisonment. Lloyd Everitt has a recurring role as Hector.

Sandra James-Young as Unity Kincaid

Sandra James Young (His Dark Materials) plays Unity Kincaid, a wealthy heiress and mysterious benefactor who Rose encounters. Andi Osho also features as Rose’s mother, Miranda Walker.

Nina Wadia as Fate Mother

Nina Wadia (Aladdin) will star as the Fate Mother, one of The Three, a trio of ancient witches who can perceive the future.

Ferdinand Kingsley as Hob Gadling

Ferdinand Kingsley (Victoria) plays Hob Gadling, a medieval man gifted immortality by Death who strikes up a centuries-long friendship with Dream.

Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven

Last but not least, Patton Oswalt (Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K) will provide the voice of Matthew the Raven, Dream’s messenger who was once human.