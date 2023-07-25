All characters in ‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’

Now that The Boys spinoff, Gen V, is officially on its way, let’s sound off all of the main characters we know about so far.

Gen V centers on the only college for superheroes, Godolkin University, which of course is run by the evil pharmaceutical company Vought International. Below is a break-down of each of the main characters we know about so far (per Entertainment Weekly):

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreay — a supe whose telekinesis is limited to the movement of blood.

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson — who also has manipulation powers but with metal.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy — who is able to set himself on fire.

London Thor and Dere Luh as Jordan Li — a character who has the ability to change genders.

Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer — a supe that can shrink her size

All of the new supes in the show, as well as presumably those enrolled at Godolkin at large, are competing to secure a spot within the Seven, the superhero team run by Vought in The Boys which feature some of that show’s most prominent characters, like Antony Starr’s Homelander, Jessie T. Usher’s A-Train, and Erin Moriarty’s Starlight. Some actors from The Boys are even slated to appear in Gen V, such as Usher, P.J. Byrne, and Colby Minifie, according to IMDb.

Clancy Brown, a veteran character actor known for roles as diverse as Mr. Krabs from Spongebob Squarepants to a serial killer in Dexter, will also play an original role in Gen V as Richard “Brink” Brinkerhoff. Though it’s unclear what Brinkerhoff’s role will be, exactly, some early promotional material seems to suggest he may be associated with Goldolkin’s faculty, as the character authored some books that are used in the college’s curriculum, according to CBR, citing an in-universe website for the university.