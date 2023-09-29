When The Boys first aired in 2019 it was clear to see that the writers and producers were onto something. That whipsmart, sardonic, and highly successful series is finally set to see its fourth season released later this year (after being held back by the recently resolved WGA strike), but in the meantime the creative minds behind it have dived back into the source material to create Gen V, a spinoff series that’s inspired by The Boys comic storyline “We Gotta Go Now.”

If you love The Boys and want to check out its offshoot, or you’ve read the excellent reviews that Gen V has been racking up and want to know where you can catch it, then read ahead to find out where you can stream The Boys spinoff Gen V.

Where can I stream The Boys spinoff Gen V?

Photo by Brooke Palmer/Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Like The Boys, Gen V can be streamed via Prime Video. Prime Video can be purchased as a separate subscription service, but it is also included if you purchase an Amazon Prime account. The series is also available to rent from the platform if you don’t want to sign up for Prime.

What is Gen V about?

Gen V follows the adventures of a number of teen superheroes (also known as “supes”) who attend the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, which is run by the mostly evil Vought International Corporation. The young superheroes, who are the first generation to know that their powers derive from “Compound V,” are forced to engage in various battle royale style challenges, with all of them seeking to be ranked as the best fighter in the school.

While the cast is mostly full of new faces to the franchise, there are some characters from The Boys who are slated to make an appearance in Gen V. Vought International CEO Ashley Barrett, played by Colby Minifie, is one such character, as is A-Train, played by Jessie T. Usher. Other cast members returning in guest slots include Chance Crawford, Claudia Doumit, and P.J Byrne. So, if you’re keen to spot familiar faces, you won’t be disappointed.

The first three episodes of the show were released at the same time, and in total there will be eight episodes in the first season of Gen V. In short, plenty of television to tide us over until the long-awaited fourth season of The Boys.