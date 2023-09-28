‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen-V’ lands perfect review scores before college opens later this week

Fans of The Boys are poised to be eating well as the critically acclaimed Prime Video series’ new spinoff, Gen V, is getting heaps of praise, just like the original show. Though it is slated for release Friday, some reviews for Gen V have already dropped and they are mostly astoundingly positive.

In fact, Gen V has now achieved the rare feat of generating a 100 percent critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 30 reviews counted so far. However, that number could change as more reviews inevitably come in. That perfect score for Gen V represents a higher number than any of the first three seasons of The Boys was able to achieve. Granted, the first three seasons of The Boys also had more than 100 reviews each and are all “Certified Fresh” so only time will tell how Gen V will stack up in the long run.

Anddd looks like this semester’s already f***ed. GEN V, from the world of The Boys, enrolling Sept. 29. pic.twitter.com/EFTUc6XCo5 — GEN V (@genv) September 6, 2023

Expanding The Boys universe to include a new locale, Godolkin University, Gen V takes place in a college for superheroes. But of course, because it’s the universe of The Boys, “something bigger and sinister is going on at the school,” as the show’s press release explained. As such, not all the supes will have an arc that unfolds in a heroic manner as some will inevitably find themselves the villains of their own stories. As to which characters become corrupted and which ones stay true to a moral compass despite every temptation to stray, we will have to tune in to find out.

The show stars Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Jazz Sinclair, Maddie Philips, and London Thor, among many others trying to balance good grades with partying, finding oneself, and avoiding explosive situations with super-powered beings.

Gen V debuts on Prime Video on Sept. 29 with the first three episodes. After that, each episode will release weekly leading up to the season finale on Nov. 3.