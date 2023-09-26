Welcome to Godolkin University, where youngsters in the world of Amazon’s The Boys get higher education. But if you thought that this meant Gen V would be a more sanitized version of the spin-off’s older brother, you would be wrong. Where do you think the likes of Homelander (Antony Starr) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) learn their tricks? That would be the exclusive university that caters only to supes.

And the upcoming series promises just as much blood, gore, and diabolical content as ever before. Gen V follows freshman Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) as she embarks on classes, fellow students, and – of course – vicious competition. This is all made more complicated with superpowers that can incinerate students’ insides, but that’s just another day in the life at Godolkin. Just like any prospective freshmen, we too, feel the excitement in the air for the incoming season and all the information available about the upcoming episodes.

Image via Prime Video

Just in time for the fall semester, Gen V has fans covered for a premiere date of Sep. 29. But the Amazon overlords know that you can’t wait and have the option to watch it a little bit earlier. Though the 29th is the official release date for the series, Amazon will release three episodes of Gen V on Sep. 28 at 8pm EST. After that, episodes will become available only on a weekly basis.

As with many series on popular streaming platforms this day and age, viewers will not be looking at full-season orders as they once did in the days of cable television (RIP filler episodes). Gen V will only have an 8-episode order released consistently from week to week, similar to The Boys. The last episode will be released on Nov. 3. The precursor to Gen V has been doing well with an 8-episode count for the past 3 seasons, so there is no cause for alarm there. Amazon has also done surprisingly well with dropping 3 episodes of the beginning of the season at once as well. This development allows the audience to get hooked on the series before leaving them with a gripping cliffhanger. Sometimes literally.

With a host of new characters and a fresh location, Gen V could use this model to its advantage. Using three episodes to immerse viewers in this world and subsequently devastate them with a gruesome cliffhanger is the Vought way.

Make sure to catch Gen V early on Amazon Prime on Sep. 28 at 8pm EST.