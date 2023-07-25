The 10 best Prime Video original series to stream right now

Although late to the streaming pie, Amazon Prime Video — better known as Prime Video — has delivered some quality television in recent years. Better yet, there’s been a heap of original series that have become quite popular. With a plethora of genres to choose from, there’s something for all kinds of audiences.

So whether you’re into epic fantasies, action thrillers, or comedies, Prime Video’s got you covered with captivating, original shows.

10. Swarm

It still has not yet been explicitly stated what fanbase is parodied in Swarm, but the Beyhive puns and similarities are endless. Swarm stars Dominique Fishback in a now Emmy-nominated role about an obsessed and mentally unwell fan who worships her musical idol. Her character Dre goes to great, often murderous lengths to see her pop idol, Ni’Jah. There are so many pop culture references in the psychological thriller that it’s almost hard to keep count. Regardless, Jackson’s portrayal of a troubled fan was widely praised, and Swarm is a fun — albeit horrific — watch.

9. Good Omens

Good Omens joins Welsh and Scottish talents Michael Sheen and David Tennant together for a hilarious fantasy ride. Good Omens sees the two actors as friends Aziraphale and Crowley. The respective angel and demon live on Earth and monitor its events. However, in the wake of an impending Armageddon, they join forces to prevent the coming of the Antichrist, which threatens their time on Earth. Jon Hamm also stars in the light comedy as Gabriel, the leader of the forces of Heaven.

8. The Wheel of Time

Based on the novel series of the same name, The Wheel of Time is an epic fantasy series. It follows Moiraine Damodred — played to perfection by Rosamund Pike — a magical being who enlists five people on her journey in the hopes that one of them is a powerful deliverer. The Wheel of Time is carried by an ensemble cast, and each actor delivers their performances with fierceness. Fans have also gushed over its impressive special effects, and how much it has stayed faithful to its source material. Season 2 will premiere on September 1, while a 3rd season is in the works.

7. Reacher

Reacher has been praised by fans for remaining faithful to its source material – the Jack Reacher books by Lee Child. In this Prime Video original, Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character – a 6 foot 5 inch former military policeman. What makes the character stand out are his almost-superhuman strength and his moral compass. Supporting actors include Willa Fitzgerald, Malcolm Goodwin, Maria Sten, and Bruce McGill. While packed with awesome action content, Reacher is also filled with a ton of heart, with Ritchson shining in his lead role.

6. Harlem

Harlem is a brilliantly written comedy series that stars Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, and Jerrie Johnson as Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye, four friends living in Harlem. The women, all in different places in their lives, have remained close, and support each other through their shenanigans. Following their journeys on love, career, and sexuality, Harlem has become a hit on the streaming platform. The series is reminiscent of other Black women-led comedies, particularly Girlfriends and Living Single. The show has aired two seasons, and fans are expecting a third, considering the enormous cliffhanger that ended the series’ sophomore season.

5. Invincible

Much like The Walking Dead, Invincible is a series that renewed interest in the works of Image Comics. The animated series follows Marg Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, a young, budding superhero whose father is the most powerful superhero in the world. Invincible has quickly become one of the most acclaimed animated series around, and features an ensemble cast, including: J.K. Simmons, Gillian Jacobs, Sandra Oh, and more. The highly anticipated 2nd season will premiere on November 3.

4. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Reintroducing the world of Middle-earth that the iconic Lord of the Rings film franchise introduced to viewers must have been a Herculean task. Thankfully, The Rings of Power succeeded in providing quality fantasy television. Set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the film franchise’s events, the epic series is filled with lots of adventure and fictional history. With a talented cast of international actors, The Rings of Power feels as magical as it intends to be. It is also the most watched Prime Video original series so far.

3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is one of Prime Video’s most acclaimed series. The period comedy earned numerous accolades over its five-season run that ended in 2023. It stars Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, a housewife who makes a risky, but successful leap into the world of stand-up comedy. Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub Star in supporting roles and — alongside Brosnahan — earned Emmy Awards for their performances.

2. Fleabag

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been an acclaimed writer for a while, but gained wide popularity and fame with Fleabag. The British comedy-drama stars Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, a woman who appears sunny on the outside, but struggles heavily internally. The character breaks the fourth wall on numerous occasions, as the audience is the only one that sees her vulnerable moments. Set in London, the show also features: Sian Clifford, Andrew Scott, and Olivia Colman. With just two seasons, Fleabag is a fantastic binge watch, and has been acclaimed for its writing and dark humor.

1. The Boys

The Boys is a black comedy superhero series that follows superhero hunters in an effort to curb their abusive excesses. The Boys has become one of Prime Video’s most successful and watched series. It has spawned numerous spin-offs, including the animated series, The Boys: Diabolical. A spin-off titled Gen V is set to premiere on September 23 and follows young adult superheroes as they navigate their own set of mishaps. The 4th season of The Boys has been greenlit and is due in late 2023 or early 2024. It stars an ensemble cast that includes: Karl Urban, Laz Alonso, Giancarlo Esposito, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, and more.