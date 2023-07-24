New ‘Gen V’ trailer teases ‘The Boys’ answer to the X-Men, guts and all

Ever wonder what freshman hazing looks like in the world of 'The Boys'?

It may be hard to fully dethrone the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the incoming DC Universe from the top of the superhero media conversation, but it’s no unfair claim that Prime Video has largely emerged as the people’s champion in that department.

Indeed, not only has this past weekend seen some delectable news and content drops from the Invincible franchise, but The Boys is getting in on the action too, with a brand new peek into the highly anticipated spin-off Gen V, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from a Hunger Games/X-Men mashup set in Eric Kripke’s impossibly depraved canon.

The series stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, a freshman supe at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting who dreams of becoming the first Black woman to join The Seven. But some of her fellow classmates quickly turn out to be much more cutthroat than she anticipated, and that’s all without bringing the heinous, in-house government conspiracy into the equation; cue the guts without the glory.

Also starring are Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn. Reprising their roles from The Boys in guest capacities are Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, P. J. Byrne as Adam Bourke, and the one and only Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy.

Gen V will premiere its first three episodes on Prime Video on Sept. 29. Remaining episodes will release one at a time on a weekly basis until the season finale on Nov. 3.