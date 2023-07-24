‘Invincible season 2 hasn’t aired, but season 3 is already coming together fast

And just like that, the Invincible hype train has come roaring out of the station at record speed; not only did we get a plethora of teaser trailers for the second season of Prime Video‘s darling animated superhero series, but Robert Kirkman and company went several extra miles by gifting us a special standalone episode documenting Atom Eve’s origin story. Indeed, this past weekend was a great one for Invincible fans.

Admittedly, it has been something of a long time coming for the continuation of Mark Grayson’s exploits; prior to the Atom Eve special, the last time we set foot in this gripping world was April 2021, and, though we’re not lost on the marked effort it takes to create an animated show (especially as one with such beefy episodes as Invincible), we solemnly swear that the growing impatience for season two is purely a reflection of our love for it.

We now know that season two will begin airing on Nov. 3, of course, but the good news doesn’t end there; apparently the Invincible team was so eager to get this adaptation out to the world, they’ve already completed voice recordings for the third season so as to avoid another two-and-a-half year wait between volumes.

What a week!!! To recap what we learned about the show…



– ATOM EVE special episode live NOW. Go watch it. Twice. Three times, maybe?



– Atom Eve is the best. This is not new information, it just should be reiterated whenever possible.



– First four episodes of Season 2 start… pic.twitter.com/jd1KY18rbZ — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) July 23, 2023

The official Invincible Twitter account revealed the wrap on season three’s voice recordings, along with several other tidbits of delectable news, including a reminder for season two’s air date, that we’re all going to be emotionally devastated after the fourth episode of that season airs, and that Atom Eve is still, without a shadow of a doubt, the best.

Tired of the MCU getting gouged by Disney? Of the exhausting DC discourse fueled by the cult of Zack Snyder? Worry not, fellow cape-shenanigan enthusiasts; Invincible is here to light the way, and as this past weekend has proven, there’s nary a superhero franchise more well-versed in the art of good news.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video. Season two is due to begin airing on Nov. 3, while a third season is in development.