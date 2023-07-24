How to watch the ‘Invincible’ Atom Eve prequel story

Beside The Boys, Invincible is Prime Video‘s other successful attempt to create its own superhero franchise to rival Disney’s Marvel and Max’s DC offerings. As based on the Image comics from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, the animated series stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson/Invincible, the son of Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the world’s most powerful superhero. But, needless to say for anyone who’s watched the show, a happy “Superman and son”-style story this ain’t.

First premiering way back in March 2021, Invincible season two is finally coming this Fall (and season three already being developed), with part one of the show’s sophomore run dropping on streaming on Nov. 3, 2023. But, thankfully, in oroder to tide us over until then, the makers of the series have just premiered an unexpected additional treat for Invincible fans starring one of the franchise’s most popular characters. But how and where can you watch Invincible Presents: Atom Eve?

Invincible‘s Atom Eve special is streaming now

Invincible‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21 turned out to be even more of a party than expected. In addition to a new trailer for season two, which revealed the show’s return date, it was also announced that the aforementioned special would be arriving on streaming later that same day. The surprise Atom Eve prequel story can be found on Prime Video and watched at no extra cost.

As you can probably guess, the Atom Eve special focuses on the character of Samantha Eve Wilkins aka Atom Eve, as voiced by Gillian Jacobs. The prequel explores the origins story of the eponymous heroine, who possesses matter and energy manipulating powers, telling an epic coming-of-age superhero tale that’s at times thrilling, tragic, dark, and violent in just 50 minutes flat.

Although it’s a tangent to the main narrative about Mark, the Atom Eve special promises that there’s so much left to explore in the Invincible universe, perhaps teasing more specials to come at a later date, as well as supplying us with a snack to savor as we await season two part one this November. Go stream Invincible Presents: Atom Eve on Prime Video now.