All ‘Claim To Fame’ season 3 spoilers and speculation

If you have yet to check out ABC’s Claim to Fame, you are seriously missing out…

Hosted by two of the Jonas Brothers — unfortunately, neither Nick nor Joe — and utilizing a premise like no other, the beloved competition series is seriously one-of-a-kind. For those who are unfamiliar with Claim to Fame, the format of the show is as follows, according to the network itself:

“Hosted by Kevin and Franklin Jonas, Claim to Fame challenges relatives of celebrities to live together under one roof and conceal their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form strategic partnerships, and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination, winning the coveted $100,000 prize and step out of their famous family member’s shadow by staking their own ‘Claim to Fame.'”

With relatives of stars like Keke Palmer, Jason Aldean, Simone Biles, Nick Cannon, Dolly Parton, and more making an appearance on former seasons, the options are endless!

With one episode of Claim to Fame season 3 in the books, Bianca was revealed to be the niece of Good Morning America‘s Robin Roberts after incorrectly guessing Shane’s celebrity relative as actor Forest Whitaker. Nonetheless, there are still 10 celebrity relatives to be unveiled on season 3 of ABC’s Claim to Fame, and based on some hardcore social media and internet sleuthing, we are confident we decoded the remaining celebrity relatives.

Who are said celebrity relatives, you may ask? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Adam — Michael Bolton’s nephew

Danny — TBD

Dedrick — Michael Jackson’s nephew

Gracie Lou — Jon Cryer’s niece

Hud — John Mellencamp’s son

Jill — John Stamos’s niece

Mackenzie — Trace Adkins’ daughter

Miguel — Jamie Lee Curtis’ nephew

Naomi — Molly Ringwald’s first cousin once removed

Shane — Marlon Brando’s grandson

While we are confident that we decoded the remaining celebrity relatives, there is no way to be certain until they are revealed on our television screens. To see for yourself whether or not we are correct — and to see who Danny’s to-be-determined celebrity relative is — catch brand new episodes of Claim to Fame season 3 at 9pm ET/PT each and every Wednesday on ABC.

Plus, we need to know who will take home the $100,000 cash prize, staking their own “Claim to Fame!”

