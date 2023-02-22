All confirmed ‘Doctor Who’ spin-off shows currently in production

In the original Doctor Who, the series followed a time lord that would constantly switch his physical appearance and characteristics by regenerating, all the while fighting aliens and other creatures.

The success of the original Doctor Who — which premiered on the BBC network in 1963 and aired until 1989 — would spawn 13 spinoff shows with a similar plot and other web content, including the most recent being the 2020 animated series Daleks! News about a Doctor Who reboot started circulating online after Russell T. Davies, the executive producer of the 2005 revival, revealed last month that he had an undisclosed amount of spinoffs in production following a partnership with Disney and BBC.

In this article, fans will be given insight into the new projects and their locations.

Doctor Who‘s special episodes for 60th anniversary

In the special three-part episode of Doctor Who, fans will follow David Tennant, who previously portrayed the role of the tenth doctor, as he switches into the fourteenth doctor with the same face following the departure of Jodie Whittaker’s character.

The episodes will showcase Tennant figuring out the mystery surrounding his physical appearance and the reason behind his return. Also, in the series, a press release by BBC states that Tennant will encounter the fifteenth doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa. The special episodes of Doctor Who will be released in November 2023 to honor the show’s 60th anniversary.

Information surrounding the Doctor Who reboot

Despite Davies sharing the exciting news regarding the Doctor Who reboot, the 59-year-old hasn’t disclosed any details regarding the series’ new name or when it is scheduled to premiere.

Regardless of the limited information, Wales Online reports the series stars were spotted filming in various areas throughout the country by uploading set photos from the Twitter account Doctor Who filming locations. The list includes the Newport Market, Capitol Cardiff, Swansea University Campus, and the Cardiff Bay Barrage. In one of the tweets, Doctor Who stars Millie Gibson and Jemma Redgrave were spotted shooting a scene outside of Newport Market in South Wales.

#dwsr Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) x Jemma Redgrave (Kate Stewart) pic.twitter.com/UOlIUzJCwv — Doctor Who Filming Locations (@set_dw) January 9, 2023

Another Doctor Who sighting occurred in Capitol Cardiff, where campaign posters for the character Roger Gwilliam, portrayed by the series’ new star Aneurin Barnard, were plastered on windows.



Filming for the new Doctor Who series began in December 2022. As for the show’s plot, according to Dextro, Doctor Who will continue to follow a similar theme. The publication also states that the upcoming season is set to have eight episodes and a Christmas special.

The cast that will star in the Doctor Who reboot includes Ncuti Gatwa, Michelle Greenidge, Anita Dobson, Millie Gibson, Aneurin Barnard, Jack Forsyth-Noble, and Jemma Redgrave.

At this time, no additional information regarding the Doctor Who reboot has been released to the general public.