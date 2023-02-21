Why are episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ missing and will they ever be recovered?

Even if you’re new to the world of Doctor Who, you’ve probably noticed some odd things that reach back into the show’s history. Eccentricity and weirdness are beautifully stitched into the show’s colossal fabric, so it’s no wonder fans obsess about behind-the-scenes antics as much as on-screen adventures — Doctor Who serves both up in spades.

One of the most horrifying parts of the show’s 60-year history is that many early episodes don’t exist. If you want a complete run-through of the 1960s adventures of the First and Second Doctors and their companions, you’re stuck. One of the greatest injustices in science fiction means all or part of 26 televised stories no longer exist. It puts social media campaigns to cancel or reshoot installments of rival franchises into perspective.

Losing any episode is tragic, but some important moments of the show’s history have vanished with them. That includes the first regeneration story and the story in which Patrick Troughton’s Second Doctor proved the show could continue with a new lead star (and a pretty cool hat). The loss impacts the original series’ longest story, the epic Daleks’ Master Plan, and the series’ first attempt to end the Pepperpots’ story, Evil of the Daleks. It means we don’t have a complete and original recording of the first appearances of enduring Doctor Who monsters like the Cybermen, Great Intelligence, and Ice Warriors. But how could that happen?

A Reign of Terror

Deep breath — this is going to hurt. Between 1967 and 1978, BBC policy was to delete programs in their archive. It’s almost impossible to comprehend today, but at the time, there were several practical reasons that meant the cultural vandalism alarms didn’t trigger. There were practical considerations, like storage space, constrained resources at the national broadcaster, and changes in broadcast rights. In an age before home media, with limited channels to rebroadcast, black-and-white episodes (pre-1970 in Doctor Who’s case) weren’t considered valuable. The BBC wasn’t the only broadcaster to chuck part of its back catalog, and Doctor Who wasn’t alone in the Corporation’s losses. Many shows from many genres were junked, all of which could generate money and fans for the BBC on multiple streaming sites today.

In fact, the routine junking only stopped five years before the first Doctor Who VHS release — Revenge of the Cyberman, in 1983.

It’s a small mercy that episodes survived the cull, but the damage gutted the show’s early years. Currently, 97 of 253 episodes from Who’s first six years are missing — over a third. Seasons 3, 4, and 5 take the major hit, but Doctor Who is a show about hope. Believe it or not, things used to be worse. Massive recovery operations have seen long-missing episodes return home, and hopes that more will be found never fade.

What’s more, Doctor Who always has to be different. Unlike other junked shows, many of the missing episodes survive in telesnaps and stills taken at the time and audio recorded at home. It pays to establish a massive fanbase quickly. Restoration has returned color to post-1970 stories when only monochrome serials could be recovered. Fans can catch up on the stories through official soundtrack releases, novelizations, and, slowly but surely, the BBC’s animated reconstruction of key serials.

Lost in Time

As the serials of the 1960s are affected, the First and Second Doctors have absorbed the pain.

The First Doctor’s missing several complete serials, including Marco Polo, an exotic and well-regarded early adventure that saw the TARDIS crew encountering the explorer’s caravan in the Himalayas. In total, completely missing First Doctor stories include:

Marco Polo (7/7 episodes missing)

“Mission to the Unknown” (1/1)

The Myth Makers (4/4)

The Massacre of St Bartholomew’s Eve (4/4)

The Savages (4/4)

The Smugglers (4/4)

The First Doctor has to endure some incomplete serials too. Impacted are the historical adventure of The Reign of Terror set in Revolutionary France and his final episode (and first meeting with the Cybermen), The Tenth Planet.

The Reign of Terror (2/6 episodes missing)

The Crusade (2/4)

Galaxy 4 (3/4)

The Daleks’ Master Plan (9 /12)

The Celestial Toymaker (3/4)

The Tenth Planet (1/4)

The Second Doctor took the biggest hit, with some hugely important and influential serials missing. We can no longer watch the adventure on Vulcan that saw the Doctor navigate (what we thought was) their first regeneration. We’re also denied the entrance of hugely popular companion Jamie McCrimmon in 18th-century Scotland.

The Power of the Daleks (6/6 episodes missing)

The Highlanders (4/4)

The Macra Terror (4/4)

Fury from the Deep (6/6)

The list of incomplete serials starring the cosmic hobo incarnation of the Time Lord makes for sad reading. In The Moonbase, the Second Doctor chillingly explains, “there are some corners of the universe which have bred the most terrible things” The horrors of that serial and 9 others faced their biggest threat in BBC administration.

The Underwater Menace (2/4 episodes missing)

The Moonbase (2/4)

The Faceless Ones (4/6)

The Evil of the Daleks (6/7)

The Abominable Snowmen (5/6)

The Ice Warriors (2/6)

The Web of Fear (1/6)

The Wheel in Space (4/6)

The Invasion (2/8)

The Space Pirates (5/6)

Recovering episodes

The BBC has recovered many missing episodes, mainly thanks to the efforts of fans.

Various incentives have kept the effort alive. In 2006, the BBC children’s show Blue Peter offered a life-size Dalek for anyone who could return a missing episode. That scheme was undoubtedly hoping to recover cassettes from attics and lofts, although most hopes lie in overseas sales of serials after their first UK broadcast. Episodes have been retrieved from Canada, Nigeria, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and Cyprus.

The search isn’t straightforward. Former oil rig worker Philip Morris is one of the best-known media recovery specialists and has returned critical episodes to the collection. His accounts of the dangerous activity, which requires bodyguards and great sensitivity, have drawn attention to the episodes that may remain locked in private ownership and the difficulty caused by fan speculation.

So far, 27 stories have been bolstered by recovered episodes. Some have been completed. Imagine a universe without the first appearance of a villainous Time Lord, the emergence of the Cybermen on Telos, or the Second Doctor’s final story. In that terrible parallel universe, we never got to see full sets of the following serials.

The Time Meddler

The War Machines

The Tomb of the Cybermen

The Enemy of the World

The Krotons

The War Games

Inferno

The Claws of Axos

Colony in Space

The Sea Devils

The Mutants

The Time Monster

Invasion of the Dinosaurs

Death to the Daleks

The last eight of those stories are from the Third Doctor’s era. Thanks to recovery operations, remastering, and recoloring, that flamboyant Doctor is now seldom discussed in terms of the purge.

Gone forever?

Since 2006, the BBC has started animating lost episodes. The result has been a mixed bag and sometimes controversial thanks to budgetary constraints and a fervent fanbase. Stories like the much-missed and completely missing Marco Polo are often held up as lavish serials it’s considered uncommercial to animate.

Doctor Who is about to enter what showrunner Russell T. Davies has called Phase 2, which, combined with the 60th-anniversary celebrations, promises the most ambitious era the show has ever seen. Anniversaries often fuel rumors of recovered episodes. Unfortunately, the 2023 birthday marks 10 years since any episodes were returned to the archive — the longest gap since recovery operations started.

The show has a fond history of writing its production circumstances into storylines, including The Trial of a Time Lord and the Time War. It’s hard not to see the Eleventh Doctor’s erasure of himself during the sixth and seventh seasons of the New Series as a comment on the missing episodes. While there are strong suggestions that further episodes could still return, there’s a satisfactorily timey-wimey way to look at the tragic saga.

The broadcast signals of the original transmissions are alive and well, reaching across the cosmos and into the tube receivers of who knows who. If we want to recover all of the missing episodes, all we need to do is travel back to their first broadcast, junking, or travel further into space to intercept those signals.

If only there were a space and time machine to hand.