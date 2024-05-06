Will There Be ‘We Were The Lucky Ones’ Season 2?

The title of the Hulu series explains all you need to know. We Were the Lucky Ones is a harrowing and emotional tale about one family’s experience during the Holocaust.

Recommended Videos

Based on the book of the same name, the series paints the story inspired by Georgia Hunter’s family during World War II. There have been many portrayals of one of the worst atrocities in human history, but the series wants to make viewers understand that even those lucky enough to escape these atrocities had a harrowing experience. The Kurc family depicted in the series were Hunter’s great-grandparents, who were separated when the Germans invaded Poland in 1939.

Throughout 8 episodes, the Kurc family struggles to survive the war and find each other in the aftermath. We Were the Lucky Ones breeds hope about an event that is regrettably more topical than ever. It all culminates in the last episode of the season, which showrunner Erica Lipez told The Hollywood Reporter was a challenge to write.

“The fact that they all survived, and the fact that, over the course of this episode, they find each other — those are some of the most joyful things I’ve ever gotten to write. But also embedded within that is the very real pain of surviving something like that. It comes at a cost.”

We Were the Lucky Ones is a specific tale unlike other series covering the same subject material and begs to be explored further.

We Were the Lucky Ones season 2 fate

Many viewers may wonder what future lies in store for We Were the Lucky Ones. The short season stars young industry professionals Joey King and Logan Lerman as Kurc siblings Halina and Addy, respectively. It would be a no-brainer to throw them together in another season. Unfortunately for fans, that isn’t a likely prospect. We Were the Lucky Ones covers the entirety of the book and was billed as a limited series. Like other shows on the platform, such as Shōgun, the quality of the series doesn’t necessarily mean more is to come. Both series are based on books that have a decisive end, which was already depicted at the end of their first seasons. Unless there is a specific cause to continue the story, this may very well be the end of the emotional show.

Miniseries are also more prevalent during the streaming era. Platforms are more inclined to invest money into a short-lived series that has a projected end date instead of a drawn-out show that might get canceled in the long run. Ending We Were the Lucky Ones at the end of one season means there will be no letdown and give fans a complete story. Viewers can watch all 8 episodes of this story streaming on Hulu.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more