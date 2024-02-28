Review: ‘Shōgun’ is a pitch-perfect adaptation and the definition of must-see TV

The first two episodes of Shōgun are now available for streaming on Hulu and, if you crave an excellent script with great acting performances, then you should watch this highly anticipated series. Based on the critically acclaimed James Clavell novel of the same name, Shōgun thrusts the viewer into early 17th-century Japan and engrosses them in a world horrifyingly different from our own.

The original 1980 television mini-series was a huge ratings success and this new version, though still mostly true to the novel, doesn’t stray too far from the source material and relies on its perfectly crafted script to deliver a familiar story that still feels fresh.

Screengrab via YouTube

Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asano, Anna Sawai, Hiromoto Ida, and the numerous other actors who are seen briefly are nothing less than superb. The true lead, Hiroyuki Sanada, is a perfect casting choice and shines even in comparison to his talented cast mates. The emotions he can translate in one scene just with his eyes are more than most other actors can translate throughout a feature-length drama. In Shōgun, Sanada shows you the heart of his character through subtlety and talent. It’s no wonder he’s a long-time favorite of mine because he, quite simply, has perfected his craft.

Shōgun thrives on political intrigue and manages to weave a detailed web of government tactics pushed by character motivations and carefully chosen relationships. Unlike many stories where such relationships are often showcased without any clear hero among them, the show zeroes in on the good man within the corruption, forcing you to side with him while hoping he succeeds in outsmarting his rivals.

Image via Hulu

Such a story might seem boring to some yet Shōgun effortlessly turns boring into engrossing and it will succeed in entertaining those who usually require more action. That’s certainly not to say it’s lacking in action, rather, the action is purposeful. This is not a duel-based samurai film either and there are no meaningless sword-slashing scenes: each moment of action is incredibly important.

Despite an unnecessary nude scene in the premiere, it otherwise steers clear of cheap titillation. Thankfully, the show’s success is also grounded in the storytelling, using the John Blackborne character as the fish-out-of-water character to which the viewer can relate.

Image via FX

Filmed entirely in Japan, much like the original series was, Shōgun takes audiences on a journey that is less educational than the 1980 version. But with a viewership more educated on feudal Japan, thanks in part to the massive success of Japanese films and anime that take place in this period, the show can tell this story with a greater focus on strategic politics and less of a reliance on emphasizing customs of the time.

Shōgun feels right and looks excellent but its greatest achievement is that it immerses you in its world. It’s almost as if you’ve managed to time travel to the year 1600 and are just watching this visually beautiful yet frightening story develop. The only disappointment one might feel is that the series is only 10 episodes long, I wish it could be more!

With so many unique elements present in Clavell’s novel, this series manages to incorporate all of them without being excessive. This new version of Shōgun will make an impact and is a masterclass in storytelling. So yes, it lives up to the hype.