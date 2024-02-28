‘Shōgun’: The most unnecessary and awkward scene in the premiere episode

Shōgun, FX’s highly-anticipated series set in 16th century feudal Japan, lives up to the hype. Based on the 1975 James Clavell novel of the same name, Shōgun is a masterpiece of political intrigue, with a heightened hypersensitivity reflecting the life-or-death stakes of Japanese warrior ethos. One such tradition is seppuku, best described as ritual suicide performed to save one’s dignity. If only one unnecessary scene in the premiere episode could’ve shown a little dignity, seppuku-style, and taken itself out.

But first, some plot context. We encounter feudal Japan through Englishman John Blackthorne, and Cosmo Jarvis’ performance will likely remind some of Tom Hardy’s as Max in Mad Max: Fury Road; both are portrayals of outsiders who might otherwise suffer culture shock in a new land, if it wasn’t for the constant perils of being held prisoner by a mighty warlord.

Enter Lord Yabushige, who arrives in a coastal village that his nephew directly oversees — and Yabushige, in turn, oversees his nephew — in order to sort out this foreign ship that has drifted off course. Among several shipboard survivors is, you guessed it, Blackthorne, one of whose crewmates is ordered a most gruesome death by Yabushige, whose only motive, seemingly, is a desire to hear the condemned’s screams from a distance.

The cold-hearted Yabushige is played unusually well by Tadanobu Asano, whose constant jovial smiling would have you falsely assume his heart is warm. If not for his character’s ruthlessness, Asano’s cheerful face would come across almost like a version of Santa Claus. However unlikely this may sound, the contrast works really well.

As the story unfolds, Shōgun gifts us numerous memorable scenes from an applause-worthy script. However, we also bear witness to a sex scene so completely unnecessary that we wondered why it was included — though the obvious answer would be that sex and nudity will get more people to watch, unfortunately.

But Shōgun’s story needs no such scenes to grab attention, and this oddly misplaced one only serves to disappoint, somewhat.

After Yabushige orders the foreign sailor’s death, surprised that the Englishman died “inarticulate,” he retreats to his temporary quarters, where a man offers him a woman (Yuka Kouri) as a gift for the night. Yabushige asks the man to leave, but instead the woman touches the man seductively, and lays him down. Yabushige asks what she’s doing, to which she simply replies that if he wants her to stop, then she will. Yabushige does not ask her to stop, though. The woman then uses the man’s hands to undress her, and suddenly, we are invited into what looks like a threesome.

The ensuing nudity, as well as the whole scene, feels completely unnecessary to the episode’s storytelling, especially considering that otherwise, numerous subtleties are masterfully at work. Of course, none of those subtleties throughout the episode are sexual, either. So, maybe the writers weren’t sure how to handle this scene, and seeing as how they didn’t take it even further, likely thought they were being subtle.

The ends rather awkwardly, with Yabushige suddenly turning his attention to the lovemaking duo, after seemingly not initially knowing what they were trying to do. Upon realizing, his expression goes from confusion to his usual, Santa Claus-like smile. You almost expect laughter followed by a “ho, ho, ho” which would hardly be appropriate for a threesome. To further the awkwardness, Yabushige’s “happy place” face is the last shot of the scene. Even more bizarre, we hear no more about the man and woman in the episode, nor in the next one. Kouri is listed as appearing in five episodes, though, so clearly she plays a part in the narrative. Still, this scene could’ve been done so differently, and so simply.

Even so, I’m sure many will disagree, and enjoy the scene. But it’s disappointing that such a script-heavy series in service of an outstanding story decides to throw in a nude scene — and another one right after, of Blackborne’s backside — just to get more people to watch.

Regardless, the jovial smile on Yabushige’s face makes the scene somewhat comical. Thankfully, it’s not enough to ruin the outstanding premiere episode.