All eyes are on Liam Hemsworth and ‘The Witcher’ following Henry Cavill’s DC departure

As Henry Cavill fans continue to mourn the actor’s short-lived revival of Superman, it seems all eyes are on Liam Hemsworth, a man who has absolutely nothing to do with this, and he’s being raked through the coals in the form of memes.

Of course, Cavill’s announcement earlier this year that he was returning to the DCU as Clark Kent was shortly followed by news of his departure from Netflix’s The Witcher after the forthcoming season. His replacement, Liam Hemsworth, was announced simultaneously, and literally, hundreds of thousands of people made their feelings known.

Now, Cavill is without Superman or Geralt, which has already become a meme of itself. However, fans are hilariously speculating what Liam Hemsworth is up to this very second as news of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s decision to not run ahead with Cavill’s Superman continues to circulate.

Some theorize Hemsworth is already on the defense, ready to fight off any Netflix suits trying to get him to give up his biggest role in years.

liam hemsworth fighting netflix execs to keep the geralt role now that henry cavill unemployed pic.twitter.com/OrDlnFEk11 — ceo of kory (@korysverse) December 15, 2022

pic.twitter.com/nmT4iEEDzD

Liam hemsworth in the middle of his wig fitting ignoring his phone going off — angela bassett’s oscar campaign manager (@deluxediscodiva) December 15, 2022

Some reckon Henry Cavill will simply just storm back onto the set of The Witcher to take back what fans believe is rightly his.

Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth

pic.twitter.com/ywa53QdEnj — Keiley Kaiser (@keileykaiser) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill taking his Witcher role back from Liam Hemsworth pic.twitter.com/b9k8x66o4D — V (@vnogueira09) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavil waking up Liam Hemsworth for The Witcher, now that he’s unemployed. pic.twitter.com/KC4Mtmcggk — Dread Head Velaryon 🇭🇹 (@ohthats__jayy) December 15, 2022

liam hemsworth seeing henry cavill at the witcher premiere with his geralt wig on pic.twitter.com/cQ9mS6tf0N — excuse me ma’am not to be disrespectful or rude bu (@bettyarchs) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavil pulling up on Liam Hemsworth on The Witcher set, now that he’s no longer Superman. pic.twitter.com/qs6dhr3t9W — (@3lone) December 15, 2022

Frankly, it might just be a case of Liam Hemsworth being lucky and Henry Cavill being considerably less so.

liam hemsworth on his way to pick up that witcher check pic.twitter.com/YKfEWHiZ2G https://t.co/yepwWtP6VE — tia (@cursedhive) December 15, 2022

meanwhile liam hemsworth picking up his paycheck pic.twitter.com/4OUGIbCQtQ https://t.co/abWfr3b2o4 — nina 🇲🇦🇲🇦 (@B6TGIRLS) December 15, 2022

liam hemsworth kinda got the last laugh gaggg pic.twitter.com/glT3N0AjdY — 🏈 | watching ALL AMERICAN (@b0nb0n02) December 15, 2022

Whatever happens with The Witcher in the future, the show’s third season, and final with Henry Cavill, will hit Netflix sometime in 2023.

Maybe Hemsworth can sub out and take on the young Superman Gunn and Safran are looking for?