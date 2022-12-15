Unemployed Henry Cavill is the internet’s saddest new meme

It’s sad news for Henry Cavill fans, and the man himself, today, following the news that his just-rebooted Superman won’t be revived by DC after all. Now, as children of the internet so often do, those same fans are memeing their way through the pain, and you can’t help but laugh.

For context, earlier this year, Cavill donned the red cape after a long absence thanks to a post-credit scene in Black Adam. Shortly after, Cavill took to Instagram to make the reprisal official: “I am back as Superman.”

Just one week after that, however, Cavill announced he was departing Netflix’s The Witcher after three seasons to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth — a decision diehard fans of the show were vocally opposed to.

Due to the quick succession of events, fans seemed to think that Cavill left The Witcher in order to focus on Superman. But, now with the recent DC shake-up of James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over, Cavill won’t be Superman at all, meaning he is likely left sitting at home twiddling his thumbs.

Cavill’s supporters are flooding his comments with support and condolences, but are also trying to joke their way through the sadness. Hate to say it, but these memes are brutal and hilarious.

henry cavill tomorrow on the witcher set pic.twitter.com/qLSTtrmu3S — diana (@korysnova) December 15, 2022

Henry Cavill returning to the set of The Witcher https://t.co/CdKWwiy1pL pic.twitter.com/mc5H3A7BVK — Mike (@michaelcollado) December 15, 2022

james gunn and dc after henry cavill told them he left the witcher for them pic.twitter.com/7bgytpbZLS — jolt (@meltborne) December 15, 2022

So Henry Cavill is leaving the Witcher and we’re not getting him back as Superman either? pic.twitter.com/Oo0ikL8A5N — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) December 15, 2022

henry cavill after leaving the witcher and getting dropped by dc pic.twitter.com/cfeSQboUin — liliya (@4ntipsychotic) December 15, 2022

well I just got the finishing touches on my “Henry Cavill is the one true Superman” neck tattoo, time to open up twitter and take a big sip of water — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 15, 2022

calling dc stupid for dropping henry’s superman but almost every movie he’s appeared in has been box office flops pic.twitter.com/VmGLVVwebE — ceo of kory (@korysverse) December 15, 2022

WHY WOULD YOU PUT SUPERMAN IN BLACK ADAM IF YOU WASNT GONNA USE HIM pic.twitter.com/UEwiccDVLQ — Jozu Lucílfer 🇵🇦 (@thaboyjozu) December 15, 2022

The decision to axe Cavill from the role comes from Gunn and Safran’s new Superman direction they’re taking the DCU, focusing on a younger Clark Kent. Please, the traumas of Smallville are still too fresh.

Pouring one out for Henry Cavill tonight, in any case. Someone cast him in The White Lotus season three or something, stat!