TikTok has become one of the world’s premier apps over the last several years, particularly for young people. It provides an open, global format for users to indulge in and share their creativity and has yielded numerous up-and-coming stars.

When the app started to gain traction, a number of TikTok’s biggest creators decided to join a collective. This collective allows a diverse array of influencers to produce viral content through collaboration. The collective isn’t just a group of innovative young people, however: it is also an actual, physical location. Following in the footsteps of popular YouTube content houses like Team 10 House, a conglomerate of creators got together to make Hype House, one of TikTok’s top content houses.

Hype House has been around since 2018, when the collective’s original founders put down funding for a house in Los Angeles, California. Since then, the house has been home⏤at least temporarily⏤to some of TikTok’s biggest stars. The prominence of the house has risen so high that even Netflix is cashing in. The streaming giant announced the impending release of a reality show based on the famous house.

Due to their often chaotic lives, not all members of Hype House live in the actual house all the time. A few members have come and gone over the years, but many remain part of the team despite rare appearances in collaborative projects. Not all of the members listed below are currently members of the main house, but they have all contributed to make Hype House the massive success that it is today.

One of Hype House’s founding members, Petrou has been there from the very start. He had a brief stint with YouTube’s Team 10 back in 2019 but has since left the social media collective behind. He boasts a whopping 8.1 million TikTok followers along with 1.86 million YouTube subscribers and 2.1 million Instagram followers. He is a team manager of sorts for the members of Hype House, according to a 2020 interview with the New York Times.

Dragun’s star has been on the rise for years thanks to her consistent work as a model, influencer, and transgender advocate. Her 14.2 million TikTok followers certainly don’t hurt, nor do her 9 million Instagram followers or 3.64 million YouTube subscribers. She has seen more diverse success than some of her fellow Hype House members, likely due to her business degree and a viral 2018 tweet in which she showed the world that trans women can flawlessly “sell fantasy.” She has a makeup line, Dragun Beauty, and a Snapchat docuseries titled “Nikita Unfiltered.”

Formerly a contributor to the now-defunct Vine, Merritt is another of Hype House’s original members. He produces primarily humorous content through his popular TikTok and YouTube channels, where he has a collective 33.18 followers. He also has a heavily-viewed Instagram page, with more than 6.6 million followers. You may have seen his name in the news following a brief controversy during the COVID-19 pandemic during which Dragun threw the young star a birthday party. He expressed his apologies following the backlash and promised to “do better” and “actually take this shit seriously.”

Another early Hype House member, Warren was originally known for his YouTube content. He told Forbes in an interview that his dreams of being an internet celebrity stretched back more than a decade and is also credited with masterminding the collective’s name. His TikTok account, which primarily shares collaborative content with his girlfriend and fellow Hype House member Kouvr Annon, has more than 14.6 million followers. His YouTube channel and Instagram page, which share similar content, have a collective follower count of more than 4 million.

Better known as “Lil Huddy,” Hudson is one of the founders and primary funders of Hype House. His work on TikTok has helped Hudson transition into other career pursuits, including music. He released his debut single earlier this year and recently released another popular track reportedly written about Charli D’Amelio. His TikTok account has more followers than many of his peers, clocking in at more than 32 million and his YouTube page adds an additional 2.24 million subscribers to his fan base. Top it off with his 11.7 million Instagram followers and this young creator has more than 45 million people watching his star rise.

Another of Hype House’s earliest members, Kouvr Annon has an extra in with the group via her boyfriend, co-founder Alex Warren. The duo have made their relationship one of their selling points, with the bulk of their content featuring one another in some capacity. It’s certainly worked out for Annon, who has collected 13.5 million followers on her TikTok page. Her YouTube channel adds an additional 653,000 to her follower account, which, combined with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, puts Annon’s total follower count over 16 million.

One of Hype House’s far-too-rare female contributors, Gomez has built up a strong follower base on TikTok. Her TikTok uploads, which often see the young star attempting popular dance trends and challenges, have earned Gomez just under 14 million followers. She also has a popular YouTube page, which—despite its infrequent uploads—boasts more than 380,000 subscribers.

This twin TikTok duo don’t always upload content as a team, but their twin-toks are certainly some of their most popular uploads. Jack Wright, confirmed to be part of the upcoming Netflix series, is a more permanent member of Hype House. This is perhaps evidenced in his far higher TikTok follower count⏤he boasts more than 8.6 million followers compared to his brother’s 3.7 million. On YouTube, the young creator’s subscribers number in the hundreds of thousands.

Storms isn’t a constant member of Hype House⏤he doesn’t typically live on location and tends to stick to the sidelines⏤but he’s still among the creators that contribute to the collective’s content. His less-intensive attention to TikTok likely contributes to his slightly lower follower count of 4.4 million, but Storms is still an influencer to be watched. He has a solid fanbase on YouTube and Instagram, where his followers collectively number in the low millions.

One of Hype House’s less well-known members, Yates still has a solid following on social media. He is not a constant member of the collective, but still contributes occasional content. On TikTok, his formerly unimpressive following has grown to include nearly 800,000 fans. His follower count on YouTube, where he has just over 71,000 subscribers, is experiencing a similar surge.

These hyper-famous TikTokers have become household names, even among people who don’t follow TikTok. Their association with Hype House is well-known despite the siblings’ relatively rare appearances in the collective’s uploads. That’s probably due to their other commitments, like their recent Hulu docuseries. Between the two of them, the D’Amelio sisters boast a follower count more than 175 million strong on TikTok alone.

Another of TikTok’s most recognizable stars, Rae is a distant but treasured member of Hype House. She rarely associates with the group these days but never announced an official departure. Until she does, she will continue to be considered a star-studded member of the TikTok house. Considered one of the app’s top stars, Rae boasts an incredible 84.7 million TikTok followers all on her own, along with nearly 5 million YouTube subscribers.

Quite a few of the entries on this list detail “unofficial” members of the Hype House. Gregg is one of these, another occasional member who is known to collaborate with more well-known members of the team. Her TikTok page, which primarily shares content centered around makeup and beauty, has just over 37 million followers, a number that is bolstered by her 17.8 million Instagram followers.

Xavier’s TikTok page, which primarily sees the young influencer participating in viral trends and dances, hasn’t seen a new upload in months. Despite this fact⏤as well as his often loose association with Hype House⏤the creator has collected more than 35,000 followers on the app. On Instagram, he is inching his way closer to 1,000 followers.

The final of Hype House’s original members, Keech has since had a falling out with the collective. She is no longer a member of the house, but without Keech, Hype House never would have happened. Due to her status as one of the group’s founding members, she will always be part of the collective’s history. She’s doing fine without any of those collabs, however, with more than 6.5 million TikTok followers.

He doesn’t appear in nearly as many collaborations as some of his fellow Hype House members, but Austin is still going strong on TikTok. This is evidenced by his more than 9.5 million followers and the consistent view counts most of his uploads get. He also has a strong fanbase on Instagram, where more than 3.4 people follow his page.

Mostly appearing in Hype House content via collaborations, Huston can still be considered at least an honorary member of the TikTok collective. His association with its members has certainly helped to boost his TikTok fanbase, which currently boasts just under 1 million followers, along with his Instagram, which recently surpassed 270,000 followers.

The Lopez brothers have been making magic together for years. Their offerings have been growing in popularity on YouTube and TikTok since their channel on the former first launched in 2019. Since then, they have built up more than 1.65 million subscribers on YouTube. On TikTok, where each brother maintains their own account, Tony has 22.5 million followers, while his brother comes in slightly lower at 21.3 million.

Despite not being a current member of Hype House, Goldby rose to fame via his association with the popular collective. He remains on the lower end of the fame spectrum among other members of the house, but is still a star in his own right. Goldby has a growing fan base on TikTok, where he currently has 1.2 million followers, and on YouTube, where he has 67,900 subscribers.

Members of Hype House included in the upcoming Netflix series:

Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren, and Jack Wright — a.k.a Hype House — will star in a new unscripted series that will reveal a side of themselves (and their relationships) that we rarely see! pic.twitter.com/NlRF5j0ZoF — Netflix (@netflix) April 22, 2021

Annon, Dragun, Gomez, Hudson, Merritt, Petrou, Warren, and Wright will all be appearing in the upcoming Hype House series on Netflix.