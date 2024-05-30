Austin Stowell, Sean Harmon, Mark Harmon attends the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration at Paramount Studios on May 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage
Category:
TV

All 'NCIS: Origins' cast members, confirmed

SA Gibbs is back in action.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|
Published: May 30, 2024 05:42 am

NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is one of TV’s most iconic characters, so dedicating an entire new series to his backstory is rightfully deserved.

The NCIS universe is expanding to include NCIS: Origins, a show about the beginning of Gibbs’ career in the Naval Investigative Service, the precursor to NCIS, in the early 1990s. Throughout the show’s 21-year run (and counting), fans got to learn about its protagonist’s origins from flashbacks and stories he and those who knew him would tell, but now they will finally get all the puzzle pieces together.

The series, executive produced by original Gibbs actor Mark Harmon and his son Sean Harmon (who played the character in flashbacks), is expected to premiere in the Fall on CBS and take over the time slot that was previously occupied by fellow spin-off NCIS: Hawai’i following the latter’s cancelation. It will be available to stream on Paramount Plus.

Is Mark Harmon coming back for NCIS: Origins?

Mark Harmon as Special Agent Gibbs in 'NCIS'.
Image via CBS

Mark Harmon, who popularized the character of SA Gibbs, said goodbye to the NCIS franchise in 2021, but those who have been missing him since will be happy to know his return is imminent.

In Seasons 18 and 19 of NCIS, to accommodate the actor’s decision to leave the show, the writers gave Gibbs a suspension storyline that made him a wanted fugitive in Washington, D.C. After his final case led him to Alaska, the veteran NCIS agent decided to make the icy state his home, stating that he felt more at peace there among the wilderness than he had in years.

While present-day Gibbs remains happily retired in Alaska, we will get to hear Harmon narrate the events of NCIS: Origins. The younger version of the character will be brought to life by A Friend of the Family‘s Austin Stowell.

Who else stars in NCIS: Origins?

Austin Stowell as young Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins'.
Image via CBS

While Harmon is the only returning actor, there will be plenty of returning characters populating the new NCIS prequel. Mike Franks, Gibbs’ first mentor at the NIS, is featured heavily in the new series and will be played by Six‘s Kyle Schmid.

Special Agent Vera Strickland, who was played by Roma Maffia in the original series, will now be played by The Blacklist‘s Diany Rodriguez. Gibbs’ dad, Jackson, also participates as a recurring character. Original actor Ralph Waite is replaced in the role by Longmire‘s Robert Taylor.

Roma Maffia and Mark Harmon as Special Agents Vera Strickland and Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS'.
Image via CBS

New characters include Special Agent Lala Dominguez played by Mariel Molino, Field Operation Support Officer Mary Jo Sullivan played by Tyla Abercrumbie, Special Agent Granville “Granny” Dawson played by Daniel Bellomy, Special Agent Benjamin “Randy” Randolf played by Caleb Martin Foote, Special Agent in Charge Cliff Walker played by Patrick Fischler, and Chief Medical Examiner Kai Blackrock played by Julian Black Antelope.

Much to the dismay of fans, fellow NCIS legacy character Ducky Mallard, played in the original series by the late David McCallum, does not appear to be a part of the show despite Ducky and Gibbs being friends since the ’80s. Origins will be set in California’s Camp Pendleton, while Ducky had his start as an ME at the Navy Yard, near Washington, D.C. The opportunity for a guest appearance is never off the table, however.

