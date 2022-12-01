All new cast members in ‘The Rings of Power’ season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made a splash among The Lord of the Rings fans, with a strong showing on Amazon Prime Video for the first season. The series takes place years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, loosely adapting events depicted in The Silmarillion. While the show will not be ready to come back until at least late 2023, maybe even 2024, the second season of The Rings of Power is currently in production.

Amazon has announced that a number of actors will be welcomed to the cast in season two, including one cast member who is being recast. Let’s take a look at every new cast member announced for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Who will be joining the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Amazon has taken to Twitter to announce the seven cast members who will join the second season of The Rings of Power. Firstly, let’s take a look at which cast member has been recast. The Orc leader, Adar, will no longer be played by Joseph Mawle who you might have recognized as Benjen Stark from Game of Thrones. Instead, in season two Adar will be played by Sam Hazeldine who you might have recently seen in The Sandman and The Last Duel.

The other new cast members include the following actors.

Gabriel Akuwudike, who you might recognize from 1917 and Game of Thrones.

Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, who you might know from The Witcher and Young Wallander.

Ben Daniels, who you might recognize from The Crown and Jupiter’s Legacy.

Amelia Kenworthy has not had much of a screen presence with The Rings of Power as her first big role.

Nia Towle, who you might know from Persuasion.

Nicholas Woodeson, who you might recognize from Skyfall and John Carter.

We have no word as to who the new cast members might be playing, although if you are familiar with the source material, you might have your own theories as to who they will be. Again, it is going to be some time before we will get to see the second season on Amazon Prime Video, as the season is currently in production. So you will have plenty of time to theorize as to who they might be playing, and plenty of time to catch up on the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video.