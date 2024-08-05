All of Alicent’s children in order in ‘House of the Dragon’

A generational drama at its core, the characters of House of the Dragon pass along trauma to their children. As much as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) would have preferred it, there is no way that these kids are getting along.

Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent’s (Olivia Cooke) once tender friendship turns vitriolic, especially with their children’s entrance into the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons. Love them or hate them, both queens have pushed their agenda onto their progeny, yielding horrific results. The ultimate thesis of the series, generational trauma plays a big part in the events of the show. But while Rhaenyra raises her dragon-riding children to be the rightful heirs to the Targaryen dynasty, Alicent’s are a little more mysterious.

1. Aegon Targaryen II

Named after the Conquerer who started the Targaryen dynasty in earnest, Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) is Alicent and Viserys’ firstborn. In a world where male heirs are a commodity, Alicent giving her husband a son was a massive success. Viserys’ first wife labored with many miscarriages and was only able to deliver him Rhaenyra. Aegon’s birth is the first sign of conflict in the realm.

While Rhaenyra was named heir in episode 1, many assumed that Aegon would be the one to take the throne because of his sex. This fact is not something that weighs heavily on Aegon. With no feel for leadership — and no desire — Aegon is the last person who should lead the Seven Kingdoms. But with Alicent’s prodding and lack of maternal instinct, Aegon becomes the worst version of what he potentially could have been.

2. Helaena Targaryen

Born 3 years after her older brother, Helaena (Phia Saban) is the outlier of the Hightower-Targaryen spawn. Though she sports the platinum locks of a true Targaryen, she is more sensitive and wise than her siblings. With an avid interest in insects, it quickly becomes clear that Helaena is a Dreamer. A title bestowed on Targaryens with the gift of the Sight, Helaena often recites prophecies of things that will come to pass. Typically tragically. But as with most women in this society, her value is in who she marries.

In true Targaryen fashion, she weds her brother to keep the bloodlines pure and gives him 2 children (3 in the books.) Unfortunately, her foresight doesn’t stop the deadly plot of Blood and Cheese, and she loses a child to assassination. Because of her gentle nature, she never recovers from the disaster.

3. Aemond “One Eye” Targaryen

Though reserved to be sure, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) is the most dangerous of Alicent’s children. Wounded from a childhood of bullying, Aemond develops a chip on his shoulder. While he idolizes his uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) he also gains a name for himself by claiming the biggest living dragon in all of Westeros, Vhagar.

But while he develops intelligence and cunning in his adulthood, he still cannot forget the slights against him. The childhood fight that resulted in his eye being lost turns him into a vicious and formidable foe to all his enemies. Of Alicent’s children he’s clearly most suited for the throne. He may suffer disappointment after disappointment, but Aemond is the biggest challenge to Rhaenyra’s campaign.

4. Daeron Targaryen

The often-forgotten sibling, Daeron is in his mid-teens at the time of the Dance of the Dragons. As is a custom in Westeros, he was sent to ward away from his mother in Oldtown, the seat of House Hightower. A dragon rider in his own right, Daeron is described as sensible and has an affluence for the lute.

In Fire & Blood, he becomes known as Daeron the Daring, for his notable victories on the back of his she-dragon, Tessarion. As he has just taken the dragon to wing in House of the Dragon, he’s sure to show up in the series sooner rather than later.

