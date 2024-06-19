How many kids does Rhaenyra have with Daemon in ‘House Of The Dragon’?

The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

Rhaenyra Targaryen is a complex character. On one hand, in the first season of House of the Dragon, the young and budding Rhaenyra proudly proclaims that she does not wish her legacy to be one purely connected to making heirs. However, in the latter half of the season, we see her with two children and counting.

This goes to show that regardless of one’s power or social standing, it is difficult to evade the patriarchal society from which they come. At her core, she is acutely aware of the gender politics in Westeros, understanding that her value as a woman and a princess is ultimately tied to how well she serves the country by producing an heir — despite her wish to become Queen.

As Rhaenyra enters motherhood, her first set of children are officially with Ser Laenor Velaryon, although biologically, they are Ser Harwin Strong’s. All of her younger children, however, are with her second husband and uncle, Daemon. But exactly how many does she have?

How many kids does Rhaenyra Targaryen have?

Photo via HBO

Rhaenyra, in total, has six children — three of whom are with her uncle, Daemon Targaryen. Her eldest children, Jacaerys Velaryon, Lucerys Velaryon, and Joffrey Velaryon, were all born while she was married to Laenor Velaryon. However, once her husband was no longer in the picture, Rhaenyra went on to have three more children with Daemon: Aegon III, Viserys II, and Visenya, her only daughter. Daemon, alternatively, has another two living children with his late-wife Laena Velaryon, Baela and Rhaena.

Unfortunately, in episode 9 of the first season, Visenya is stillborn after a painful birthing sequence. In the following episode, Rhaenyra loses another one of her children, Lucerys, who dies after his cousin and half-uncle Aemond fails to control his dragon, Vhagar, kicking off the bloody events of the second season.

