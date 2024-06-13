House of the Dragon Rhaenyra Laenor Episode 6
Screengrab via Max
Category:
TV

‘House Of The Dragon’: Who fathered Rhaenyra’s children?

No one thinks it's who Rhaenyra wants everyone to think it is.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 08:42 am

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1

Recommended Videos

As we know, bloodlines in Westeros can be hard to keep track of. When it comes to the Targaryens, it’s difficult mostly because their names are all very similar if not the same, and that may be because their bloodline has kept its strong Valyrian roots, meaning, there was a lot of inbreeding amongst the members of the House of the Dragon.

But Rhaenyra’s children, Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey, are only half Targaryen, an unusual occurrence for the time. Their brown hair is a tell-tale sign that they are not pure descendants from Old Valyria, lacking the silver locks that distinguish both Targaryen and Velaryon.

That is one of the issues that certainly contributed to the civil war we see erupt by the end of Season 1: the rumored illegitimacy of Rhaenyra’s children, who were supposed to be her husband’s, Laenor. But the two, even though they tried, as Rhaenyra told Daemon, never managed to conceive.

So, who’s the father?

Harwin Strong House of the Dragon episode 6
Screengrabs via Max

The father was Harwin Strong. Rhaenyra can be seen dancing with Harwin during the ball in episode 5, but it is not until episode 6 that we see that something more bloomed between them during the years of timeskip. In this episode, the two can be seen exchanging glances that are pretty telling of the nature of their relationship. Furthermore, other characters including Alicent and Ser Criston, are also implicitly vocal in their awareness of what transpired between Rhaenyra and Harwin.

Some people, even after all the clues, were left unsure about whether Ser Criston Cole could have also been the father. However, that is highly unlikely. Everything points to Harwin – not Criston, who’s decidedly bitter about Rhaenyra’s choices – being the father. The timeline would not have made sense, as Rhaenyra and Criston seem to have broken off their romance way before Rhaenyra ever became pregnant. Harwin also behaves like a doting father towards Rhaenyra’s children – as much as he deems it safe – when they are sparring against Alicent’s sons, whereas Cole is ruthless and harsh, seemingly as a means to get back at the Princess.

Comment
byu/Future-Temperature99 from discussion
inHouseOfTheDragon

As for Rhaenyra’s other two sons, the twins, Aegon and Viserys, they are Daemon’s children. Not that anyone, viewers or characters, have any doubts about that.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season three, part two ending of your dreams
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season three, part two ending of your dreams
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Adventure Time’ returning?
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
Is ‘Adventure Time’ returning?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Laura Ingraham leaving Fox?
Category: Politics
Politics
TV
TV
Is Laura Ingraham leaving Fox?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Who is the new cast member on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2?
Category: TV
TV
Who is the new cast member on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Love Island USA’ season 6: who is Ariana Madix?
Ariana Madix from Love Island USA season 5
Ariana Madix from Love Island USA season 5
Ariana Madix from Love Island USA season 5
Category: TV
TV
‘Love Island USA’ season 6: who is Ariana Madix?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season three, part two ending of your dreams
Colin and Penelope looking in a mirror in season 3 part 2
Category: TV
TV
Netflix
Netflix
Behold, the ‘Bridgerton’ season three, part two ending of your dreams
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is ‘Adventure Time’ returning?
Category: TV
TV
Movies
Movies
Is ‘Adventure Time’ returning?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Laura Ingraham leaving Fox?
Category: Politics
Politics
TV
TV
Is Laura Ingraham leaving Fox?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Who is the new cast member on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2?
Category: TV
TV
Who is the new cast member on ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ season 2?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘Love Island USA’ season 6: who is Ariana Madix?
Ariana Madix from Love Island USA season 5
Category: TV
TV
‘Love Island USA’ season 6: who is Ariana Madix?
Samawiyah Hasnain Samawiyah Hasnain Jun 13, 2024
Author
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.