‘House of the Dragon’ explained: Why does Ser Criston Cole hate Rhaenyra so much?

For a while there in House of the Dragon, it seemed like Ser Criston Cole would be the main love interest of Rhaenyra Targaryen, but then the relationship quickly spiraled out of control and turned to hostility.

Recommended Videos

Since House of the Dragon covers a period spanning decades, it’s easy to get swept up into the main plot and forget many important details and themes from the side narrative. For instance, what was going on between Rhaenyra and Ser Criston Cole, and why did they suddenly go from lovers to enemies?

The obvious answer is that Criston Cole felt heartbroken after Rhaenyra left him for Daemon, but what the story implies is far more disturbing, and hearkens back to all those years ago when we would debate the controversial nature of some of Game of Thrones’ more daring scenes.

Here’s an overview of the situation in case you missed those implications.

Why does Criston Cole hate Rhaenyra?

Photo via HBO

While the stolen glances between Rhaenyra and Criston Cole in the first few episodes of House of the Dragon would hint at a sentimental bond forming between the two, what went down in episode 4 was anything but.

The entire episode was essentially about how the Targaryens are the center of power in this world, and that means they don’t need to answer to anyone. Just as Daemon seduces his niece and tells her that Targaryens take what they want, so does Rhaenyra do the same to the unsuspecting Criston Cole.

Despite what the knight may have personally felt towards Rhaenyra, his solemn oaths prevent him from seriously considering her as a romantic partner. Rhaenyra, on the other hand, being the daughter of the king and essentially above the law in every respect, doesn’t have the same scruples.

When Rhaenyra returns to the Red Keep after that strange, distressing brothel visit with Daemon, she is still quite flustered and in the mood for intimacy. So, as you would when you’re a royal with little care for the priorities and needs of others, she draws Criston into her bed.

While the scene itself is tastefully directed, the idea is to draw a contrast between what happens on the surface and what it implies underneath it. Criston doesn’t get a say in this interaction; he is damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. And worst is the fact that Rhaenyra knows she’s only using him for momentary indulgence, as demonstrated by her actions later on in the season.

To someone like Criston Cole, Rhaenyra is not a monarch to be respected or followed. Granted, the Greens are no more honorable by any stretch, but to Cole, who has been used and discarded by Rhaenyra, the choice of allegiance is a simple one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy