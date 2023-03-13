Best ‘House of the Dragon’ characters, ranked

Welcome to Westeros, a world filled with scandalous love affairs, power-hungry politicians, and fire-breathing dragons. The House of the Dragon is a television series based on George R.R. Martin’s best-selling A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the show will follow the House of Targaryen, one of the most powerful families in Westeros’ Seven Kingdoms along with their most powerful weapon: the dragons. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just getting to know the characters, this list will give you plenty of insight into why these characters have become so popular worldwide. Here’s our personal list of the best characters in House of the Dragons. There will be major spoilers ahead — so consider yourself warned!

7. Sir Erryk Cargyll

Image via HBO

Sir Erryk Cargyll is one of the best characters in House of the Dragon for many reasons. He is a fearless knight, loyal to the Targaryen family, and sworn to protect them from all harm. His unwavering dedication is inspiring and serves as an example for many of the younger knights in the series. Erryk also has a solid moral code, believing in doing what is right and fighting for justice. This makes him a great role model for viewers and encourages them to strive for similar ideals.

When he got a good look at Prince Aegon, he had reservations about making him king. So, whereas everyone else was plotting to seize the throne, Erryk fled King’s Landing and went to Dragonstone. When he got there, he bent the knee before Princess Rhaenyra and presented her with her father’s crown.

6. Laena Velaryon

Image via HBO

Laena Velaryon is one of the most exciting and dynamic characters featured in House of the Dragon. With a strong sense of honor, loyalty, and determination, she can make decisions in difficult situations. Her skills as a dragon rider give her an edge over other characters, and her intuition allows her to anticipate the consequences of her actions. Plus, it also helps that she was able to bond with Vhagar, a gigantic dragon remnant of Old Valyria.

Laena’s knowledge of Westeros’ political systems and her tactical skills make her an invaluable asset to House Velaryon. Moreover, she lived her life based on her principles and stuck to them. Laena’s strength of character and willingness to fight for what she believes in makes her one of the best characters in House of the Dragon. Her death was also one of the most iconic scenes in the series.

5. Queen Alicent Hightower

Image via HBO

Queen Alicent Hightower is one of the most memorable characters from House of the Dragon. As the daughter of King Otto Hightower’s Hand and former childhood friend of Princess Rhaenyra, Alicent had to mature quickly and make difficult decisions to protect her family and the realm. Alicent is a force to be reckoned with, from standing up for what is right in a court of scheming, power-hungry politicians to forging her path away from her father’s wishes.

Despite appearing to be a pawn in a political game, Alicent has demonstrated that she has a mind of her own. She is also willing to go to any length to protect her children, even murdering people and hatching dirty political schemes. Whether you despise or admire her, she is a complex character who adds flavor to the show.

4. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Image via HBO

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the best characters in House of the Dragon due to her unwavering strength and determination. She is a powerful, ambitious woman who knows exactly what she wants — to become Queen of Westeros — and will do anything to make it happen. Despite her obstacles, she has remained resilient and determinedly pursued her goals.

She is also a skilled fighter and dragon rider to her dragon Syrax. She also used her wits and strength to outwit and overpower her opponents. Above all, she is a fierce leader who inspires loyalty in those around her and will do whatever it takes to protect her kingdom. With her strength, determination, and leadership combination, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen is an undeniable force to be reckoned with and a fantastic character in House of the Dragon.

3. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Image via HBO

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, also known as the Queen Who Never Was and a strong figure throughout House of the Dragon, is one of the best characters in the series. Even though she was never allowed to sit on the Iron Throne due to her gender, she remains an influential figure. Her fearless leadership and refusal to be intimidated by her male counterparts make her an inspiring, strong female character in a world dominated by men.

When she was captured by the Hightowers, instead of fleeing on foot, she slipped through the guards, freed her dragon, Meleys, and escaped with a bang. As a matter of fact, during her escape, she was on the verge of killing them all. Her intelligence and cunning make her a formidable adversary, capable of outmaneuvering and outwitting even the most dangerous foes. Finally, Rhaenys’ loyalty and devotion to her family are admirable qualities. Despite her strength, she is always willing to prioritize her family’s needs. Rhaenys is a beloved and influential character in House of the Dragon, and she will undoubtedly remain in our hearts and memories for many years to come.

2. Lord Corlys Velaryon

Image via HBO

Lord Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, is another iconic character in House of the Dragon. His character brings a unique and powerful set of skills to the show, making him one of its best characters. He frequently uses his knowledge of tides and maritime navigation to establish the Velaryon fleets as the most powerful naval force in the realm. In addition, he is an accomplished sailor and a masterful strategist.

Corlys has been known to outsmart his enemies with clever battle plans, and his skills as a negotiator are legendary. He is also fiercely loyal to House Velaryon and will do whatever it takes to protect his family. He continually championed his wife, Princess Rhaenys, claim to the throne and was obsessed with the family legacy. Corlys Velaryon’s combination of skills and loyalty make him one of the most beloved characters in House of the Dragon and make him a fan favorite. His presence in the show brings an exciting and powerful influence to the overall story arc, making it one of the best fantasy series on television today.

1. Prince Daemon Targaryen

Image via HBO

Prince Daemon Targaryen is the most captivating character in House of the Dragon. He is a fierce warrior and a complex and enigmatic figure. Though he makes some questionable decisions, he is fiercely loyal to his house and will do anything in his power to protect it. He is also a cunning and ruthless strategist who will use any means necessary to achieve his ambitions. As such, Daemon remains a mysterious figure whose motives and plans are often hard to decipher. This makes him a captivating character who is always entertaining, as viewers never quite know what he is up to.

Daemon’s backstory and his relationship with other characters in the series are also fascinating and add to the complexity of his character. His bravery, strength, and determination make him a beloved figure within House Targaryen and a formidable foe to those who oppose him. His dragon, Caraxes, is also a notable character who instills fear in their enemies. Prince Daemon Targaryen is one of the best characters in House of the Dragon and certainly a fan favorite.