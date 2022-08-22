All of the dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’ — so far

HBO Max’s House of the Dragon has finally arrived on streaming.

The highly-anticipated series dropped its first episode on Aug. 21, and introduced viewers to a whole new generation of Targaryens. Set nearly two centuries before the events of Game of Thrones, the series serves as a prequel to the beloved high fantasy favorite. It promises to deliver a similar flavor of political intrigue and medieval drama delivered on the backs of towering dragons, but fans are approaching the show with apprehension. Many still feel burned by Game of Thrones, and aren’t quite ready to welcome a new show in the franchise.

'House of the Dragon' Season One Episode One 1 of 15

Click to skip Milly Alcock and Paddy Considine as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Viserys I Targaryen



Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Prince Daemon Targaryen

Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Ser Ser Criston Cole and Prince Daemon Targaryen

Michael Carter as King Jaehaerys Targaryen

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Sian Brooke as Queen Aemma Arryn

Click to zoom

Despite this, hopes are high that House of the Dragon delivers. The show has all the makings of a major televised blockbuster, but word is still out on if it has what it takes to be a worthy successor to Game of Thrones. The promise of far more dragons is one element keeping viewers’ interest piqued, as the series takes aim at a period in which Westeros was rife with the towering beasts. They are largely behind the Targaryen’s continued retention of power, and promise to get far more screen time than the rare Game of Thrones dragons. More are sure to follow as the show expands its cast and introduces new elements, but here is a look at each of the dragons introduced in the series so far.

All of the dragons in House of the Dragon — so far

The Targaryen family tree reaches centuries back, and dragons are the key to these pale-haired royals’ continued dominance in Westeros. Their dragons are largely behind the Targaryen’s claim to fame, so it makes sense to spotlight them in a series that centers on the Targaryens in their prime. Only a few dragons have been introduced in the series so far, but as seasons go on it seems likely that their ranks will grow exponentially.

Balerion

House of the Dragon/HBO Max

114 BC – 94 AC

Rider: Viserys Targaryen

This dragon is already dead by the time he makes his debut in House of the Dragon, but his legacy stretches for several centuries — at least — following his demise. The former dragon of Aegon the Conqueror himself, Balerion is one of the most famous dragons in Westeros history. He is said to have aided in the creation of the Iron Throne, and was so large to have reportedly blotted out the sun when he took flight. When we see him in House of the Dragon, it is through his massive skull, which is affixed to an altar in a truly impressive display.

Caraxes

House of the Dragon/HBO Max

Birth year unknown

Rider: Daemon Targaryen

The ruby-colored dragon currently belonging to ambitious Prince Daemon Targaryen also goes by the fitting title of Blood Wyrm. He’s served one Targaryen before, but serves as a perfect match with the battle-hungry Daemon. The pair will likely see many battles over the course of House of the Dragon, as Daemon uses his own fighting talent and thirst for blood in conjunction with Caraxes’ broad battle experience. He cropped up in the debut episode of House of the Dragon and whisked his Targaryen master away from a sea of Westerosi lords swearing their fealty to the young Rhaenyra.

Syrax

House of the Dragon/HBO Max

Birth year unknown, but identified as a youthful dragon

Rider: Rhaenyra Targaryen

Everything about Rhaenyra Targaryen’s dragon mirrors her well, from her young age to her sleek appearance. No other Targaryen masters ever rode Syrax into battle, allowing the dragon and her sole rider to build a special, and enduring, bond. Her earliest rides with Rhaenyra reportedly started when the princess was as young as seven, and the pair continued to grow together in the following years. She’s still growing when viewers meet her in House of the Dragon, with Rhaenyra’s close friend Alicent Hightower noting that she’s getting big. She’ll likely get much larger yet.

Vhagar

House of the Dragon/HBO Max

52 BC – ??

Rider: Aemond Targaryen

One of the biggest dragons in Game of Thrones canon, fans are absolutely giddy at the thought of seeing Vhagar appear on-screen. The obscenely large dragon cropped up in trailers for the series, towering over eventual rider Aemond Targaryen, and instantly piqued fan’s interest. The absolute behemoth of a dragon first belonged to Visenya Targaryen, but went on to pass through several hands before landing in Aemond’s lap. She is the largest dragon in the history of Westeros, and fans can’t wait to see her officially enter the cast of House of the Dragon.