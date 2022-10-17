‘House of the Dragon’ stans are praising their new MVP, Rhaenys Targaryen

Warning: the following article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode, “The Green Council.”

While episode nine of House of the Dragon had a bit of a lull in comparison to last week’s action, it was still very much calm before a sure-to-be storm in next week’s finale.

It was also a very Hightower family-heavy episode, with Rhaenyra not appearing on screen for the first time in the series thus far. But that still didn’t stop a tried and true Targaryen from stealing the show in the episode’s closing minutes.

Rhaenys got herself into a bit of a pickle, getting herself swept up in the crowd on its way to Aegon’s coronation while trying to escape King’s Landing, but she did manage to creep away at an opportune moment.

Rhaenys when no one was looking #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/Ylzmxg9ESJ — The Realm’s Delight (@HOTDremix) October 17, 2022

While the newly-crowned Aegon II clearly got caught up in the moment and began to power-trip ahead of his inevitable ‘Screw you mom, I do what I want’ arc, Rhaenys decided to re-enter the chat.

RHAENYS TARGARYEN. THAT IS THE TWEET. #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/lQrLyKXbVO — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 17, 2022

This was a green episode but rhaenys stole it anyway #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/3qRe8hEI5B — kiara ✨ #TeamBlack (@kiara_rhae13) October 17, 2022

After a few unfortunate civilian casualties after crashing the party astride Meleys aside, Rhaenys had the Hightower usurpers at her mercy. We were begging for her to give her dragon that one little command…

Seriously? Please? A cheeky ‘Dracarys’, for the audience?

Meleys was ready to go. All Rhaenys had to do was… #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/TQmX53TqCp — ✨Mari✨ (@Ladyofthetidesx) October 17, 2022

Of course, this didn’t come to pass, as The Queen That Never Was decided to turn tail and leave King’s Landing behind, but boy did she make a statement in doing so.

#HouseOfTheDragon The fact Rhaenys could’ve ended the whole war right there 😭 pic.twitter.com/yOaOy4BqL4 — 🖤~dragon minaj is team black asf~🖤 (@MinajHQReports) October 17, 2022

Nevertheless, Rhaenys was the true MVP of this week’s episode – giving Alicent a verbal smackdown despite being at her mercy, locked away inside her chambers.

“And yet you toil still in the service to men. Your father, your husband, your son. You desire not to be free but to make a window in the wall of your prison” that’s mother rhaenys speaking the truth finally #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/xBGV49k758 — mia | hotd spoilers (@silvcrwings) October 17, 2022

So in summary, the House of the Dragon-loving side of the internet collectively lost it over Rhaenys’ brutal gatecrash, completely upstaging what should have been a very triumphant moment for Aegon and his family.

Glad to see Rhaenys keeping the “badass grandma who’s done with this shit” legacy alive#HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/eArg5wj7oY — Attorney at Paw 🐾 (@_AttorneyAtPaw) October 17, 2022

Now, we can patiently wait for next week and see how Rhaenyra responds. All we can say is, we’re in your corner, Queen. So was Viserys, for that matter. The poor old fella was just a little loopy and bad with his words right at the end there, rest his soul.

LET IT BE KNOWN rhaenyra tried to get along, make alliences, propose marriages, keep the peace, avoid war and still the greens usurped her throne and put her family at risk. idc what she does now i'll support her cause they unilaterally started this war #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/u3zByCdqBf — rhaenys targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 17, 2022

and when she gets NASTY and starts commiting war crimes i'll be standing right there by her side #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Ykr7WBWFPr — rhaenys targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) October 17, 2022

Season one of House of the Dragon will wrap up next week with its tenth episode on HBO, and it’s looking like it’s going to go out with a bang.