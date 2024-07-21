Someone compared a shirt-ripping Hulk Hogan to the biggest dunce in politics and I am officially unwell

An X user has compared former professional wrestler Hulk Hogan with a certain political dunce — and it’s so frighteningly accurate that I can’t stop giggling.

Recommended Videos

Hogan delivered an energetic endorsement of former President Donald Trump — whose ties to the WWE go back decades — on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024. The famous racist and Florida native ended his address with his trademark shirt-ripping exploits, revealing a vest underneath that said “Trump Vance Make America Great Again 2024,” and the comparison to the waffling deluded idiot Marjorie Taylor Greene went down a storm.

Alex Cole, a software engineer and pilot, made the comparison a day after Hogan’s speech on July 19. The replies almost universally agreed with him.

How did X respond?

Marjorie Taylor Greene looks different. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/APb0jcGQTi — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 19, 2024

The many X users who agreed with Alex’s comparison included Snowball 37, who replied, “😂 at least her mustache is finally coming in,” and Milenka~ and Solace, who both wrote, “Looks the same to me.”

Others who concurred included Mikmok, who stated, “She’s lost some muscle tone and trimmed up her facial hair, but that’s about it,” Koala T. Control, who said, “I dislike practically everything I read from you, but this is objectively funny. I did laugh out loud. Good one,” and Clifford K who observed, “Same as ever to me!?”

Meanwhile, in response to Alex’s insistence that Greene “looks different,” Alex Jewell simply said, “No she doesn’t.”

Suman Hedge Bloodstock was more harsh about the whole thing, insisting, “It’s an improvement.” There were, of course, some MAGAts coming to Greene’s defense, including General, who said, “Typical democrat thinks that a man is a woman.😂” The butt-hurt in that one was practically palpable.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy