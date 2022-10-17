The Dance of the Dragons roars on in this preview for the ‘House of the Dragon’ finale

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode nine.

Battlelines have been drawn as House of the Dragon reaches its finale and the episode’s new trailer suggests that things are about to go from zero to 100 real quick.

Before we dive into the specifics of this new footage, here is your final warning: this article will contain spoilers from the newly released House of the Dragon episode nine. If you haven’t yet caught up on this episode make sure you’ve seen it before reading on.

During the latest episode, we saw the events unfolding following the passing of King Viserys from the perspective of the Hightower family, but now it’s time to see how Rhaenyra reacts to the usurping that went on.

This new trailer for episode ten seemingly shows the Targaryen family preparing for war against itself and if you’ve been waiting to see more dragons in the show you’re in luck. Episode ten will have plenty of dragons if this preview is anything to go by.

Similar to how we saw Alicent’s children step up to the plate in episode nine, in episode ten Rhaenyra’s children seem eager to join the battle themselves as we enter the Dance of the Dragons.

Of course, fans will need to wait until next week before they get to see this epic conclusion unfold and then are thrust into silence on the House of the Dragon front for at least the next year.

The House of the Dragon finale will air next Sunday on HBO Max and in the meantime, you can catch up on any episodes you missed available to stream on the service now.