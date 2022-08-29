Who is Corlys Velaryon and where is Driftmark in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon has finally aired its second episode and as we delve further into this unique time in the Sony of Ice and Fire lore, the figure that is Coryls Velaryon has begun to feature preveniently.

As we get more insight into this character we’ve been taken to new locations including Driftmark, a seaside location that contains the Driftwood throne which Coryls is the rightful owner.

The show has done a great job at setting the stage and introducing its characters including Coryls, but if you’re looking for more content, or simply missed out on key details related to his character, here is everything you need to know about the Lord of Driftmark.

Who is Corlys Velaryon?

Coryls Velaryon might be the Master of Ships reporting to King Viserys I, but he is also known as the Sea Snake and Lord of the Tides.

Originating from Valyria, the Velaryonventured to Westeros before the Targaryen, and unlike them, they lack the dragons. Without the firepower of the mythical creatures, the Velaryon built up their military force by sea.

Coryls is married to Rhaenys Targaryen “the Queen who Never Was” and has two children with her Laena Velaryon and Laenor Velaryon.

The Sea Snake has plenty of other titles including being the Master of Driftmark. In House of the Dragon episode two, we finally visit Driftmark as Coryls elaborates on his history when speaking to Daemon Targaryen.

Where is Driftmark?

Driftmark is one of the largest islands in all of Blackwater Bay located west of Dragonstone. The Velaryon have controlled this island long before the Targaryen’s arrived at Dragonstone. As the name suggests, its tides bring in driftwood from other settlements.

The Driftwood throne resides in a new castle at Driftmark but it is only reachable on foot during low tide. This was constructed by Coryls at a time when the nation was thriving economically thanks to the Lord of the Tides.

While we’ve only seen a glimpse of this land so far in the show, as the story progresses we’ll likely learn more about Drifmark soon.