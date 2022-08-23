Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?

Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.

The dragons were also there for the burning of Queen Aemma and Baelon’s bodies after they, unfortunately, passed away during labor. However, the Targaryens are the only people in all of Westeros that seem to have dragons and the ability to have the dragons listen to what they command them to do.

The dragons are very obedient creatures to the Targaryens, as also seen in Game of Thrones when Daenerys is making her rise to reclaim the throne in the Targaryen name. This has fans wondering why the Targaryens are the only family to have dragons and why other families do not have them.

Why are the Targaryens the only ones with dragons?

via HBO

The Targaryen dynasty has been around for centuries, and it all came from dragons. The Targaryen family was originally from Valyria, a country that was in Essos. This is where dragons came from. Here, everyone had a dragon, it was commonplace and the Targaryens were like any other family. However, the country was destroyed by a disaster, not long after the Targaryens had fled due to a dream by someone in their family predicting this would happen.

After having taken their dragons away and bringing them to Westeros, Aegon I realized that he could easily conquer Westeros with the power of his dragons. It did not take long and six of the kingdoms quickly saw Aegon as their king, with Dorne coming in later through marriage that was more political than anything.

Because Valyria, where the Targaryens were from before they came to Westeros and where all of the dragons were, was destroyed, there are not able to be any more dragons. Dragons were thought to be extinct when Daenerys came to power in Game of Thrones, however, she clearly used dragons during her quest to claim the throne.

The dragons have a special connection with their owners, which is why they are so very loyal to the Targaryens and do what they need. It is also why Jon was able to ride a dragon and command it, as fans later found out he too was a Targaryen.