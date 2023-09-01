All of the Easter eggs in ‘Ahsoka’ episode 3

With Ahsoka’s third episode out and streaming on Disney Plus, fans of the franchise have begun to ask an all important question all over again: are there any Easter eggs? Folks, this is Star Wars we’re talking about here ⏤ of course there are Easter eggs. So settle in, strap up, and get ready to punch your Hyperdrive. Things might get a little bumpy.

Referential in the best (and sometimes worst) ways, this new era of Star Wars has produced a slew of secrets, callbacks, and bonus material for us to sink our teeth into. Ahsoka is no different, and how could it not be? As Dave Filoni’s baby and the perfect vehicle for Disney’s resident Jedi Master, this show was bound to be chock full of not-so-hidden material, which means that episode three of Ahsoka has at least a few Easter eggs worth mentioning.

Senator Xiono

Senator Hamato Xiona is a New Republic Senator from the planet Hosnian Prime and can be briefly seen during Hera Syndulla’s hologram call. Senator Mon Mothma (revolutionary leader and the New Republic’s first official Chancellor) is also present during the short sequence and has always been a massive part of Star Wars lore. (Look the gal up, she rocks.) What makes Xiono special in the context of the live-action series, though, is his connection to the motley crew of resistance fighters (Hera included) residing on the Ghost during Star Wars Rebels. During the events of the animated show, Senator Xiono’s son Kazuda served as a First Order spy. Not totally an antagonist, Xiono serves as Hera’s main opposite as she tries to pool resources during her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, but we’ll get to that later.

Zatochi

Amidst Sabine and Ahsoka’s training montage, Jedi droid Huyang is schooling Sabine in multiple Jedi forms and attack patterns. Afterward, Ahsoka suggests a challenge and mentions a regime called “Zatochi.” This particular Easter egg is twofold: Zatochi, a Jedi drill that involves covering the eyes, is a brief reference to a long-running Japanese film franchise that follows a blind swordsman named Zatoichi. Drop that first letter and there you have it. It also calls back to one of A New Hope’s most seminal moments wherein Obi-Wan gives Luke a helmet with an engaged blast shield to try and get young Luke to feel the Force. As Old Ben Kenobi put it, “I suggest you try it again, Luke. This time, let go your conscious self, and act on instinct.” Or perhaps more succinctly: “Your eyes can deceive you, don’t trust them.” The Force has always been about connecting emotionally with the things around you and attempting to achieve a balance between your physical and metaphysical feelings.

Purrgil

Purrgils are a big one ⏤ literally. A species of massive, deep space whales, Purrgils travel across the galaxy and beyond at ease, possessing the ability to jump into Hyperspace itself. Oh, and they’re also the creatures responsible for “killing” Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra Bridger, whisking the pair away after Ezra sacrifices himself to defeat his blue-faced nemesis. As seen and referenced in this episode, though, Purrgils migrate through “Hyperspace lanes” that were once followed by the denizens of that galaxy far, far away. Their inclusion in Ahsoka could mean that our heroes are finally en route to finding Grand Admiral Thrawn and saving Ezra Bridger outright ⏤ if they’re alive, that is (wink wink, of course they’re still alive, come on).

A-Wings

You know them and you love them. The A-Wings are back, baby. First appearing in Return of the Jedi, these small ships are absolutely awesome. Fast interceptors and incredible starfighters, they show up for a moment during episode three as they traverse a New Republic blockade. With any luck, we’ll get to see more A-Wings and other obscure ships before the events of Ahsoka are said and done, and their appearance hints that more Easter eggs are on the way. You’ll have to do all you can to try and spot them as new episodes of Ahsoka continue to be released in the coming weeks. May the Force be with you, always.