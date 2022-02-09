‘All of Us Are Dead’ director teases potential season 2 storylines

All of Us Are Dead, the Korean zombie drama, has taken Netflix by storm. The show, about a bunch of high school students stuck in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, has become one of the most-watched K-dramas globally and recently topped Netflix’s most-watched list. It also hit the number one spot on the U.S. daily top 10 list, making Korea the first country to chart more than one non-English series at the summit. It joined last year’s Squid Game to achieve this successful feat.



While the success of the zombie series may have taken director Lee Jae-kyoo by surprise, he is more than willing to continue on with a follow-up season and even teased a unique plot for a hopeful season two. While speaking with The Korean Herald about the success of the show, Jae-kyoo spoke about what angle he would explore if the show is renewed for a second season:

Many directions, settings and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies – immune and immortal. If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies. I hope to present viewers with another season.

While season one focused on the students, Jae-kyoo’s concept would make for a very exciting plot for a second outing.



All of Us Are Dead features 12 episodes that are currently available to stream on Netflix. The show is based on the popular Korean webtoon, Now At Our School.