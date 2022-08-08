Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s 2020 dramedy series is headed back for a third season.

Never Have I Ever, a coming-of-age series starring Turning Red‘s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, is set to return with ten fresh episodes later this month. Fans of the delightful series are already clearing their calendars in anticipation of the new season, and hype surrounding the series is starting to pique the interest of a wave of new viewers. Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy season three of Never Have I Ever.

When does Never Have I Ever season three release?

The third season of Never Have I Ever is slated to arrive on streaming on Aug. 12, 2022. As a Netflix series, the show is set to debut in its entirety on the same day, leaving fans without days to wait in between new episodes, conveniently right as the weekend begins. This leaves fans with plenty of binging time to enjoy the entirety of the new season.

Trailers for the upcoming season promise plenty more of the hilarious story that first got fans hooked. The plot, characters, and wit of Never Have I Ever is broadly praised by viewers and critics alike, labeling it as a “fresh take on the coming-of-age comedy.” Reviews for the first two seasons are glowing, with both receiving more than 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans expect more of the same from season three. A fourth season, anticipated out in 2023, is expected to be the show’s last, and has already been approved by Netflix.

Never Have I Ever episode titles

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

The titles for each of season three’s ten episodes provide a minor glimpse into what fans can expect from the upcoming season of Never Have I Ever. Each of the show’s episodes is structured to include the title, with results like season one’s Never Have I Ever… “… gotten drunk with the popular kids” or season two’s Never Have I Ever… “… ruined someone’s life.”

In season three, fans can expect the drama and comedy to ratchet up a notch or two, as Devi, Paxton, Eleanor, and Fabiola prep for another year of high school shenanigans. The episode titles hint toward the content of season three, and it already seems guaranteed to captivate.

Episode One: “… been slut-shamed.”

Episode Two: “… had my own troll.”

Episode Three: “… had a valentine.”

Episode Four: “… made someone jealous.”

Episode Five: “… been ghosted.”

Episode Six: “… had a breakdown.”

Episode Seven: “… cheated.”

Episode Eight: “… hooked up with my boyfriend.”

Episode Nine: TBA

Episode Ten: “… lived the dream.”

Interestingly, only one episode in season three’s lineup has yet to receive a title. The penultimate episode of the season has yet to announce an official title, leaving it as the only “to be announced” title of the upcoming season. This is likely due to a particularly spoiler-y name, one that Netflix decided to keep quiet until the season officially launches on the platform. Fans looking forward to figuring out what, exactly, Devi will experience in episode nine will have to tune in to find out.