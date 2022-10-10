House of the Dragon isn’t content with its already incredible cast from its first seven episodes, with now even more new talent now added to its massive ensemble cast.

Episode eight, “Lord of the Tides”, of the HBO series’ first season saw the debut of nine different characters, as audiences became acquainted yet again with a big-time jump in the series. Some of the names may seem very familiar, especially to those with a storied background in British production or Christopher Nolan’s filmography.

All new House of the Dragon cast members appearing in “Lord of the Tides”

Here’s every new cast member from episode eight and their previous credits.

Image: HBO Max

Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

A name familiar to those with plenty of experience in British television, Antonia plays the teenage version of Baela Targaryen in the eighth episode. Last seen as a child in previous episodes, she’s now been thoroughly shaped by the deaths of her parents, living with her grandmother.

Antonia has previously appeared in series like Get Even, Stay Close, and Pin Cushion.

Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen

One of the slimiest and most mischievous of the new cast is Tom Glynn-Carney as the sister-marrying prince, Aegon Targaryen. Incest in Westeros? What a surprise!

Now an adult and taking on the role after adolescent Ty Tennant, he looks set for a big career. His previous credits include Tolkien, Dunkirk, and The Last Post.

Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

The eye-patch wearing warrior Aemond Targaryen was last seen portrayed by Leo Ashton, but is now Ewan Mitchell. Last seen hunting a dragon and losing his eye, it’s one of many fantastical roles Mitchell has portrayed.

Mitchell has previously starred in High Life, The Last Kingdom, and The Halcyon.

Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

Portraying the teenage version of Helaena Targaryen is Saban, who is living the Targaryen dream of marrying her brother. House of the Dragon is Saban’s only role to date other than the Netflix series The Last Kingdom. She’s seemingly been typecast already for fantastical worlds.

Elliot Grihault as Lucerys Velaryon

The heir-apparent to Driftmark, Elliot Grihault plays the teenage version of Lucerys Velaryon. While there’s big questions over his heritage and if he truly is the heir, it’ll matter little to actor Grihault who claims his first acting credit with House of the Dragon. Whether or not he’s a legitimate heir remains to be seen.

Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

Jacaerys Velaryon has aged up, as Harry Collett now plays the eldest of the Velaryon children. A big jump in age, with his last appearance coming from the young Leo Hart. Collett has claimed a fair share of acting credits to date, with him yet another from the cast involved in Dunkirk. Other credits include Dolittle and The Hive.

Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

Campbell plays Rhaena Targaryen, the youngest daughter of Daemon and Laena. In fitting Westeros fashion, she is currently engaged to her cousin Lucerys. Campbell’s credits include the quintessentially British mystery series Midsomer Murders, as well as young adult movie The Last Dragonslayer.

Luke and Elliott Tittensor as Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk

Real-life twins Luke and Elliott Tittensor portray Ser Arryk and Ser Erryk Cargyll respectively, with the duo having a strong career to date. Both starred in Shameless as young Carl Gallagher, before Luke went on to roles in Emmerdale Farm, and Holby City. Elliott is yet another with Christopher Nolan connections, having starred in Dunkirk.

House of the Dragon is available to stream exclusively on HBO Max.