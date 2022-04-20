All upcoming Star Wars movies and tv shows releasing in 2022 and later

Star Wars is one of the most legendary franchises in the history of popular culture. Since the first movie arrived in theaters in 1977, fans have been enthralled by the film and its sequels. Since then, the franchise has gone from strength to strength and has built a massive extended universe. In recent years the franchise has expanded into the world of streaming-exclusive shows. With the advent of Disney Plus and the popularity of The Mandalorian, Star Wars is also becoming a force to be reckoned with on television, with several series exploring the franchise’s lore from new perspectives.

And this shows no signs of slowing down any time soon as Disney has confirmed that several more movies and TV shows will be launching in the next few years. So if you want to add them to your diary, here is every currently confirmed Star Wars movie and TV show.

2022

Confirmed

Obi-Wan Kenobi — May 27th — One of the most hotly anticipated Star Wars shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi will see Ewan McGregor reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel movies. Hayden Christensen will also be returning to his prequel role. Set ten years after the character’s last appearance in the prequel movies, it will see Obi-Wan trying to keep Luke safe on the planet of Tatooine. This series will stream on Disney Plus.

Predicted

The Mandalorian (Season 3) — TBA (Predicted Late 2022) — The Mandalorian paved the way for the current boom of Star Wars TV shows. The gripping plot and the viral popularity of Baby Yoda caused this show to become one of the biggest streaming hits in recent memory. Season 2 left fans with many unanswered questions, so everyone is keen to see where the story goes next. However, it is currently unknown when this series will land. Many outlets predict late 2022 based on the filming schedule of previous seasons. But, until Disney confirms it, we can’t be sure.

Andor — TBA (Predicted Q4 2022) — Set before the events of Rogue One, this series will follow Cassian Andor as he spies for the Rebellion. Diego Luna will be reprising the role of Cassian Andor for this series. Currently, there is no confirmed release date for the show. However, in Disney’s Q4 2021 financial call, they suggested that the show will land in Q4 2022. Comic Book extrapolated previous release dates and estimated sometime between July and September. However, until Disney confirms this, we won’t know.

2023

Rogue Squadron — December 22nd — A film with as much hype as its had production issues, Rogue Squadron has had a complex production history. Directed by Patty Jenkins, the movie will focus on a group of starfighter pilots at some point during the Star Wars timeline. However, the film has faced numerous delays and rumors of issues between Jenkins and Lucasfilm. But Disney’s newest slate still lists the movie as coming out in December 2023. So they’re still aiming for it, even if the film hasn’t started shooting yet. But only time will tell if this holds true.

2024

Unknown — December 20th, 2024 — In 2019, Disney announced a list of upcoming movies and release dates. This included the dates they planned to release three new Star Wars films. The first 2023 release date was meant for Rogue Squadron. However, the other two aren’t linked to a specific movie, and it is currently unknown if Disney plans to stick with these scheduled releases. Especially as these dates were planned out before the pandemic forced massive changes in the movie industry.

2026

Unknown — December 18th, 2026 — Announced along with the 2023 and 2024 release dates, this was meant to be the third film of a new trilogy. However, it is currently unknown what film this will be or if Disney plans to stick to this release date.

Unknown Release Date – Named

A Droid Story – Confirmed on the Star Wars website in 2020, this series will see Lucasfilm Animation team up with Industrial Light & Magic to make a droid-focused story. The site summary said: “This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero, guided by legendary duo R2-D2 and C-3PO.” However, little else is known right now.

Ahsoka — Fans have been desperate for a show focused on fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. And while Rosario Dawson’s version of the character in The Mandalorian tided them over, fans will have to wait a while to see Ahsoka in her own solo show. Few plot details are known at the current time. However, the Hollywood Reporter said that filming will start in late April. So it seems unlikely to release this year.

Lando— Lando Calrissian is one of Star Wars’ most interesting characters. So fans are excited about the prospect of a solo show focused on the dashing space rogue. So far, all we know is that Justin Simien will be doing some of the production work. It is also suspected that Donald Glover will reprise his role as young Lando from Solo. However, little is known about the show right now.

The Acolyte — When season 3 of The Mandalorian was confirmed, hype swept across the internet. However, it was also revealed that another Star Wars project was in development. This “female-centric” series is being made by Leslye Headland. Disney has said that the series “is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.” However, there is no confirmed release date right now.

Unknown Release Date – Unnamed

Image via Lucasfilm

Grammar Rodeo — In February 2022, Production Weekly noted that a Star Wars project with the codename Grammar Rodeo would start filming in June. Theories as to what this could be have been flying around the internet. However, currently, nothing beyond the codename and filming schedule is confirmed.

J.D. Dillard’s Star Wars — First announced by the Hollywood Reporter in 2020, this film will apparently see Dillard team up with writer Matt Owens. It is unknown if this will be a film or a TV series, and few details have been revealed since. The project’s current status is unclear.

Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie — In 2019, Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Kevin Feige would be working on a Star Wars movie. However, nothing else is known about it at this time.

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy — Just before Star Wars: The Last Jedi was released, it was announced that Johnson would be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars films. It was said that it would feature “new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored.” However, nothing else is known right now.

Taika Waititi’s Star Wars — Announced in May 2020, little is known about this project right now aside from the fact that the movie will land in theaters and that Waititi is working on the screenplay with Krysty Wilson-Cairns.