‘Almost no chance’: Feedsters believe one houseguest is safe from the ‘Big Brother 25’ double eviction

It's hard to imagine a scenario where THIS houseguest goes home...

As longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves always says, “expect the unexpected.”

This quote of hers will be brought to life once again this Thursday (October 26), when the seven remaining houseguests are shocked with a double eviction. With either America Lopez or Blue Kim leaving in the first half of the evening, who’s game will likely be terminated when the second half of the night rolls around?

While the winners of the Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions will play a major role in who is the second houseguest evicted from the Big Brother house this week, there is one houseguest who Big Brother superfans think will be safe, regardless of how the challenges play out.

Due to “The Minutemen” dominating the game, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains have quickly become the remaining houseguests’ number one target (with the exception of Bowie Jane), however, feedsters believe that Matt would be safe if he were to be put on the block during the double eviction this Thursday — how wild is that?

@movietelevision kicked off the conversation via Reddit, posing a very intriguing question.

“Is there any scenario where Matt leaves in the double eviction? There’s talks that if Matt and Jag end up on the block and Jag comes down only to be replaced by Bowie, Bowie would go. Any chance Matt would go, and if so, what would the circumstances need to be?”

Due to the fact that Jag is the Head of Household this week, he is ineligible to compete in the HoH competition leading up to the double eviction. Given that “The Minutemen” are public enemy number one, if Matt does not win the HoH competition himself, chances are that they both will be put on the block — yikes!

With Jag’s enviable status as a competition beast (winning five challenges in a row), the odds of him winning the veto competition are high, and he would naturally take himself on the block should he emerge as victorious. Leaving Matt as a nominee, could he still survive another week?

Contrary to popular belief, feedsters think that regardless of what happens, Matt is safe during this week’s double eviction.

“Matt is the best positioned person in the house. He’s not going anywhere.” “Nope. America is the only person who would target or vote for him.” “Almost no chance. He’s the least likely to leave.” “Pretty unlikely. Even a Jag/Matt nom with Jag saving himself probably is a Bowie renom, and Jag, Cirie, and Felicia could vote out Bowie Jane.” “He’s not leaving. if Jag turns against him, Cirie saves him. If Jag doesn’t turn against him and Cirie votes Matt out (which I doubt at the moment), Felicia still keeps him.”

With just seven houseguests remaining, the stakes are at an all time high…

With just seven houseguests remaining, the stakes are at an all time high…