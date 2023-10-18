Between ‘The Minutemen,’ who is more likely to win ‘Big Brother 25’: Matt Klotz or Jag Bains?

If this power duo makes it to finale night, who will take home the $750,000 cash prize?

If you have been keeping up with Big Brother 25, you would know that “The Minutemen” have been absolutely dominating the competition.

Consisting of professional swimmer Matt Klotz and truck company owner Jag Bains, “The Minutemen” alliance has been in power the past few weeks, seemingly running the house and controlling the outcome of each and every eviction. Just last week, the pair convinced Head of Household Bowie Jane to nominate Cameron Hardin for eviction, despite being one of his closest allies — how wild is that?

Now with Jag being this week’s Head of Household, as well as one of the two veto holders (alongside brand strategist Blue Kim), the duo seems to be unstoppable.

After last night’s episode, which teased that both vetos will be played, it looks like boyfriend and girlfriend Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez will likely find themselves on the block, ultimately increasing the likelihood that Matt and Jag will win the game (should they make it to the end).

In fact, the first member of the jury, stay-at-home dad Cameron, even revealed in an exclusive interview with Parade that he hopes to see one of them be crowned the champion of Big Brother 25, despite feeling wronged by them upon his eviction.

Cameron gushed, “I love Matt and Jag. I definitely set up some obstacles for them for the remainder of this game, but make no bones about it, I really am pulling for those two guys. They have played their butt off this entire season… I am their biggest fan. I hope that I do not see them in the jury house, and I hope that I get to cast my vote for one of them.”

While Matt and Jag are in the best position to win the game, there can only be one champion…

Who is more likely to take home the $750,000 cash prize? Keep scrolling to see what feedsters are saying about Matt Klotz and Jag Bains via Reddit.

@IconXR kicked off the conversation, revealing that they disagree with their father, who “thinks Jag is playing a better game than Matt.”

“He thinks Matt is the worst player in the game right now. He thinks Matt just rides along with Jag and that Jag is the one making all the moves and winning all the competitions for the both of them… I genuinely don’t know what to tell him. Matt has had the best position in the house for weeks because of his social connections. Jag is his shield currently,” the Reddit user explained passionately.

Based on the 83 responses on the thread, Big Brother fans seem to agree with what @IconXR said, sharing even more reasons why Matt will likely beat Jag, should they make it to the finale of Big Brother 25.

“I mean, Jag’s been evicted lol so you can start there. Matt’s never touched the block,” @Kiwikiss27 wrote, garnering over 300 upvotes.

Adding onto this statement, @gabeharris23 took it a step further, reminding viewers that Matt is the one who brought Jag back into the house by using the BB Power of Invincibility — he would be back in Omak, Washington if it weren’t for his ally!

The Reddit user dished, “Jag owes his game to Matt as he was evicted unanimously. Jag is definitely playing the flashier, more visible game currently, but he’s also made a lot more enemies especially in the future jury.”

As we know, sometimes “the flashier, more visible game” is not always the best…

@fischy333 and @demon_luvr brought up two more reasons why Matt is playing a better game than Jag, praising his under-the-radar gameplay and strong bonds within the Big Brother house (also known as Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles).

One wrote, “Jag is playing a bolder game than Matt. Does that make it better? Jag is targeted before Matt by everyone if they aren’t HoH. Also, literally everyone in the house acknowledges that Matt will win if he’s in the final two, and that people would be stupid to let him get there. We saw this happen with Xavier also in BB23. All season they said he would win, and then he did. I think we’ll see that again with Matt, unless he gets sniped before the final two.”

“Matt has tricked him just like he’s tricked everyone else in the house. Jag will always be a target in front of Matt, and he’s set it up that way. He has better social relationships. When Jag has been caught in lies and schemes, everyone assumes that Jag must be hiding it from Matt or manipulating him, even though Matt is fully in on every plan. There are plenty of instances of Matt intentionally forcing Jag to be the one to say or do something so that if it comes back to bite them, Jag is the one in trouble and not him,” shared the other.

While the comments were few and far between, some Reddit users actually agreed with the father of @IconXR.

“I’m with your dad TBH. Jag has actually made moves and been more influential in the last 3 weeks (including this one). Matt is scared of making decisions, because he doesn’t want to pick sides. Many ppl think he’s been throwing comps for this reason,” @masshysteria spilled, sharing their unpopular opinion.

@the-old-tricks added on to this relatively controversial statement: “Jag has been a very dominant player strategically. Look at the names he’s been responsible for lately. Matt has shown himself to hide behind Jag and does whatever he says. Cameron, Cory, and now Felicia respect Jag’s game very much. I feel like Matt has been riding Cirie and Jag’s coattails (Matt is a very good social gamer in his own right though).”

While Matt seems to be the member of “The Minutemen” who is more likely to win Big Brother 25, only time will tell…

Will Matt Klotz or Jag Bains even make it to the finale of Big Brother 25? Tune into CBS and/or Paramount Plus for new episodes of Big Brother every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday to find out — these next few weeks are imperative!