Who won the BB Power of Invincibility on ‘Big Brother 25?’

This houseguest is more powerful than ever before!

Big Brother 25 has been airing for nearly a month now, and the hit competition series has finally unveiled its first power-up of the season: the BB Power of Invincibility.

Announced during last week’s eviction episode (where houseguest Hisam Goueli was sent home after a unanimous vote), host Julie Chen Moonves announced the BB Power of Invincibility. This game-changing advantage is undoubtedly going to shake up the Big Brother house. In the wise words of Julie herself, the BB Power of Invincibility is “a superpower that might just turn this game upside down,” and (spoiler alert) it already has!

During tonight’s episode of Big Brother, we learned everything we need to know about the one-of-a-kind advantage, including who has (or had) it in their possession and who was just seconds away. Keep scrolling to see for yourself.

What is the BB Power of Invincibility?

Screengrab via CBS

As if the name was not self-explanatory enough, the BB Power of Invincibility allows the winning houseguest to save an evicted contestant after either the Aug. 31 or Sept. 7 eviction, ultimately changing the game as we know it.

Even though an eviction will occur, the eliminated individual will not necessarily be sent home — the advantage may be played for them post-eviction, ultimately bringing them back into the Big Brother house. It is essentially a “get out of eviction-free” card!

If the BB Power of Invincibility is not used after either of those evictions, it vanishes from the game once and for all, ultimately making the stakes even higher.

Who competed for the BB Power of Invincibility?

Photos via CBS

Want to know the best part about the BB Power of Invincibility? It was up to Big Brother fans to decide who was eligible to compete for the advantage.

With voting open from Thursday, Aug. 24 to Monday, Aug. 28, viewers could allocate a maximum of 10 votes between as many houseguests as they wanted. After the votes were in, the four houseguests with the most votes won the ability to compete for the BB Power of Invincibility (secretly).

Once the Big Brother producers tallied the votes, The four houseguests who ultimately won the popularity contest were Cirie Fields, Cory Wurtenberger, Matt Klotz, and Jag Bains. However, only one prevailed as the champion.

Who won the BB Power of Invincibility?

Screengrab via YouTube/CBS

Drumroll, please… Matt Klontz is the winner of the BB Power of Invincibility!

The challenge required the four houseguests to compete one-by-one, rolling a ball down a giant snake cutout in an attempt to have the ball land in a chalice at the bottom. With muscles like that, it is no surprise that Matt emerged victorious.

Matt completed the challenge in the quickest amount of time (45 seconds), followed by Cory, Jag, and Cirie, ultimately earning him the one-of-a-kind advantage, but did he put it to good use?

During tonight’s live eviction, Matt decided to use the BB Power of Invincibility to secretly save Jag, who unfortunately found himself on the wrong side of a unanimous vote. Jag would have been sent home if it were not for the kindness of his ally!

Big Brother fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for Jag staying in the house for another week:

@yeeyeee06: “CAMERONS HOH WEEK RUINED AND JAG IS SAFE FOR ANOTHER WEEK #BB25“ @melbrown00: “Matt saved Jag from leaving the big brother house 😱 I’m genuinely happy for him #BB25“ @BBFeedsFairy: “CAMERON WON PRESSURE COOKER FOR NOTHING LOL 14 HOURS #BB25“ @ashyrue: “Cirie and Matt Fields lying to everyone and making sure the whole house is committed to sending Jag home, just to save him. Simply amazing. #BB25“ @DukeTheBBDuck: “THIS IS THE FIRST TWIST THAT HAS EVER WORKED OUT FOR ME OH MY GOD #BB25“

Tune into CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8pm ET/PT, as well as Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT, to see how the BB Power of Invincibility will continue to shake up the Big Brother house — things are about to get crazy!