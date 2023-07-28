‘Am I the right person to do it? I don’t know’: After that abomination of a finale, ‘Secret Invasion’ director’s openness to a Marvel return sounds more like a threat

After that, keep him as far away as possible.

Any filmmaker who tackles a Marvel Cinematic Universe project is more often than not extended an invitation to return depending on how well they ingratiate themselves to Kevin Feige and his inner circle, but you’ve got to wonder if Secret Invasion‘s Ali Selim will be afforded the opportunity.

While the six-episode Disney Plus series is solid and functional from a technical perspective, it’s been razed to the ground by furious fans and ice-cold critics to go down as the worst-reviewed of the franchise’s TV shows so far, with the finale standing out as the MCU’s lowest-rated content ever on Rotten Tomatoes.

Via Disney Plus

At this point, the prospect of either a second season or Selim tackling another project sounds more like a threat than anything else, but at least he’s got the wherewithal to admit he may not be the right candidate for a second stab at the superhero sandbox in an interview with Deadline.

“I’m open to returning to Marvel. It was a great experience. I believe it’s the pinnacle of storytelling in the industry today. I have a particular fondness for this Sonya/G’iah partnership, but am I the right person to do it? I don’t know.”

Is he the right person? Looking at the statistics, data, reviews, viewing figures, and response from both fans and casual viewers alike, you’ve got to say “no” about as loud and hard as you can. After all, the MCU needs to convince the skeptics it isn’t a sinking ship, and bringing back the person who delivered its critical nadir is not the best course of action.