Amazon adapting TikTok favorite fantasy novel ‘The Atlas Six’ as a TV series

Despite rather unassuming beginnings, fantasy novel The Atlas Six became a viral sensation on TikTok earlier this year, racking up over eleven million mentions on the social media app, which inevitably saw a raft of production companies and studios dive into a bidding war in an effort to secure the rights for an adaptation.

As per Deadline, Amazon have come out on top and placed an episodic series into active development. The story follows six magicians who find themselves selected to potentially earn a spot in the esteemed Alexandrian Society, one of the world’s most powerful and secretive organizations.

However, only six candidates are chosen each decade, forcing them into an increasingly dangerous battle riddled with power, corruption, prestige and betrayal. Author Alexene Farol Follmuth (also known as Olivie Blake) will executive produce The Atlas Six, with the second installment in the saga due to arrive towards the end of next year.

Amazon have just scored a massive fantasy hit that became one of the streamer’s most-watched shows ever with The Wheel of Time, and while popularity on social media can often be very fleeting, the concept is broad and ambitious enough to draw in plenty of viewers who probably won’t have ever heard of The Atlas Six before.