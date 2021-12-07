The internet is experiencing a number of problems thanks to the rippling effect of an outage that traces back to Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud servers to a number of apps and websites you likely interact with online, such as Disney Plus and Netflix streaming services.

People first started noticing problems around 10:45 a.m. EST Tuesday, The Verge reported.

The outage hasn’t just impacted streaming services, either, but online-based games as well, such as Valorant, PUBG, and League of Legends. Amazon’s website and some of their products, like the A.I. assistant known as Alexa, Kindle ebooks, Ring security cameras, and Amazon music, also experienced interruptions. In addition, the outage impacted an app that Amazon delivery drivers use to track packages.

In addition, separately owned apps and websites that use Amazon Web Services also experienced problems, such as cryptocurrency site Coinbase, streaming service Roku, dating app Tinder, and the money exchanging apps Cash App and Venmo, according to DownDetector.

Even Ticketmaster announced Tuesday that due to the outage, “all Adele Verified Fan Presales scheduled for today have been moved to tomorrow to ensure a better experience. Fans will receive an email with updated info on their new presale time.”

The outage was confirmed on Amazon‘s official status page, saying the programs seem to stem from a US-EAST-1 AWS region hosted in Virginia. A status update on that page timestamped 2:47 p.m. PST said they “have mitigated the underlying issue” that caused the network devices from the US-EAST-1 Region to be repaired and that they will continue to work toward “full recovery.”