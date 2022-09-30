Amber Riley’s 10 best performances on ‘Glee,’ ranked

Amber Riley, the unsung hero of Glee, the woman with a voice so grand and clear it gives you goosebumps, the person behind that iconic “Bust Your Windows” performance, and the true queen of the New Directions.

Riley’s Glee character, Mercedes Jones, is responsible for some of the most memorable moments on the show, bringing a much needed voice to defy Rachel’s diva antics, or Mr. Schue’s less ingenious ideas. She was everyone’s best friend, but her dynamics with Naya Rivera’s Santana and Chris Colfer’s Kurt stood out. Years after Glee‘s last curtain call, Mercedes and Santana, especially, have gained a reputation for producing the best duets on the show.

Romantically, Mercedes’ heart beat louder for Chord Overstreet’s Sam. Even if fate had other plans for their characters, by the end of the show, there was still hope for their future together. Mercedes went on to become a recording artist and toured as Beyoncé’s opening act.

Before all that, she was only one more member of the New Directions (and temporarily the arguably superior Troubletones), shining and singing around the halls of the William McKinley High School.

10. “Colorblind,” season five, episode 15

Glee had a tendency to mix fact and fiction until the two were probably too close for comfort. In this instance, we’re glad they decided to break the fourth wall.

“Colorblind” is actually an original song by Riley. On the show, Mercedes presents this as her own work, and sings it to Sam when the two reconnect in season five. As Mercedes prepares to break into the music scene, she worries what dating a white man might mean for her public image. “Colorblind” is her message to Sam that whatever happens, he is what matters to her.

9. “Beautiful,” season one, episode 16

For all its offensive jokes and problematic storylines that would definitely not air were they made today, Glee had its fair share of positive messages about acceptance and self-love.

Throughout this episode, the New Directions’ famous antagonist, Sue Sylvester, demands that Mercedes lose 10 pounds ahead of a spread a magazine is writing on the Cheerios (McKinley High’s cheerleading squad, of which Mercedes is a member). Mercedes’ extreme dieting eventually causes her harm, which leads her to take on a healthier attitude towards her body and reject Sue’s ludicrous request.

In her moving cover of Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful,” which is elevated by Amber Riley’s innate gift for emoting in her performances, the teenager takes a stand against the pressure society puts on kids to look a certain way.

8. “Someday We’ll Be Together,” season six, episode 13

Season six of Glee is not the show’s best work, but, granted, it did bring back all the originals to breathe some life back into the halls of McKinley High, as well as give the show a proper farewell.

“Someday We’ll Be Together” is Mercedes’ last ever solo on Glee. The character does return later on for the very last group performance, but this song and the scene that frames it serve as the official goodbye for one of Glee‘s best characters. Riley puts on an immaculate vocal performance, just as she had always had done.

7. “Hate On Me,” season one, episode seven

There isn’t really an important message or big emotional pull behind this performance, but “Hate On Me” is a great example of the versatility she could bring to the table.

In this r&b jam session, the underdogs of the New Directions that Sue brings together in her own version of the Glee Club prove why they’re just as talented as the usual front-runners, especially one Miss Mercedes Jones.

6. “Disco Inferno,” season three, episode 16

As the show progresses, it’s great seeing Mercedes’ evolution into a sexy, confident, leading lady. In this season three episode, entirely dedicated to the movie, Saturday Night Fever, Amber absolutely dominates this cover the Trammps’ “Disco Inferno”, making it her own.

Sam films Mercedes’ performance and posts it online. After it goes viral, Mercedes is offered a record contract as a back-up singer, straight out of high school.

5. “Try a Little Tenderness,” season two, episode 21

If we ignore Jesse St. James’ disproportionately harsh comments (he’s biased, anyways), “Try a Little Tenderness” has got to be one of Amber Riley’s most striking vocal performances on Glee.

Her growls, raspiness, projection, and raw emotion, Riley leaves it all on stage like her life depends on it, even though this is is just an audition for Mercedes. The power of this performance is just hypnotizing, earning it the fifth position on this list.

4. “Sweet Transvestite,” season two, episode five

Let’s talk about stage presence and sex appeal. This iconic rendition of “Sweet Transvestite” as part of Glee‘s tribute episode to The Rocky Horror Picture Show is exemplary of why this is one of the show’s best ever episodes.

Glee was blessed with one of the most talented ensemble casts on television, and maybe ever, with Riley standing first in line. She brought the roof down as Frank N. Furter, and there was no one else that could have pulled it off better. Truly iconic.

3. “Ain’t No Way,” season two, episode 17

Aretha Franklin’s “Ain’t No Way” is one of Riley’s most famous covers from Glee, having gone on to sing it every night during the Glee Live! In Concert tour.

In this episode, titled, “Night of Neglect,” the New Directions must pick songs from neglected artists to sing at a fundraising showcase. Mercedes justifies her choice by taking it back to her first audition for the Glee Club where she sang Aretha’s “Respect,” the only other song by the legendary soul singer to be sung on the show to that point.

Rachel is adamant on going last in the showcase, but after being floored by Mercedes’ performance, she admits hers was the true closing act and refrains from singing. You could say that scene was highly symbolic for the show as a whole.

2. “I’ll Stand By You,” season five, episode three

Glee‘s tribute episode to Cory Monteith after the actor’s passing is a hard watch. The entire cast had to act out their grief for their Glee Club partner and leader, Finn, but it’s clear most of those emotions were 100 percent genuine.

Although not one of Riley or Mercedes’ most emblematic performances, “I’ll Stand By You” earns the silver spot on this ranking because of its meaning for the actress, her beloved castmate, and Glee in general.

This song was first sung by Monteith in the first season of the show, but with his death in 2013, the lyrics gained a whole new layer of meaning. Riley interprets them beautifully here as a moving tribute that will live on forever.

1. “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” season one, episode 13

With no flashy outfits, sexy choreography, or grand stages, Riley can still leave your jaw on the floor with the sheer power of her vocals. No song is better proof of that than her career-defining cover of “And I Am Telling You” from the musical, Dreamgirls.

This song was always going to be number one on the list. Not only is this performance a turning point for Mercedes’ character on Glee, it also became the catalyst for Riley’s career in musical theater after the show.

In this scene, Mercedes proves that members of the New Directions, other than Rachel, are just as deserving of taking on the leading solos at the interscholastic competitions. Years later, this song and the meaning behind it gained a new meta layer of meaning when Riley won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance as Effie White in the West End production of Dreamgirls. She completely killed her performance of “And I Am Telling You” at the award show, for a true full-circle moment in her career.

From an American Idol reject to finding her voice as Mercedes Jones on Glee and breaking into the world of musical theater, Riley has made it clear she is one of the unsung talents of her generation. Will her (presumed) stint on FOX’s The Masked Singer finally bring her the recognition she deserves?

You can stream Glee on Disney Plus or Hulu and follow The Masked Singer every Wednesday on FOX to find out if Riley really is the Harp.