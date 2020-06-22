AMC Announces Walking Dead Comic-Con At Home Panels

With the COVID-19 outbreak preventing major gatherings from going ahead, the yearly geek mecca that is San Diego Comic-Con has had to be cancelled this year. However, SDCC will still happen in some form, thanks to the Comic-Con@Home virtual version of the event. Several major studios are planning their own alternate virtual cons – such as DC’s FanDome – but AMC has just announced the three Walking Dead panels they’re hosting for CC@H.

The three, as you can probably work out, are for all three TWD TV series – the parent show, Fear the Walking Dead and incoming second spinoff Walking Dead: World Beyond. As they would at the real event, the main casts of all three series will be taking part in a virtual Q&A which will be able to be streamed by fans from the safety of their own homes.

First up, The Walking Dead panel will spotlight the delayed season 10 finale, “A Certain Doom,” that will air as a standalone episode later this year on AMC. Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick will moderate a panel made up of TWD Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, EP Greg Nicotero and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan (who’s returning for the finale), Josh McDermitt, Ross Marquand, Paola Lazaro and others yet to be confirmed.

Fear‘s panel, meanwhile, will cover the sister show’s incoming sixth season, which is also due to hit the network later in 2020. Hardwick will be joined this time by Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman and Ruben Blades.

As for World Beyond, making its Comic-Con International debut, the panel will consist of Hardwick quizzing Gimple, showrunner Matt Negrete and stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond and Joe Holt. WB was supposed to arrive this past April, but has been held up along with all TWD content.

Specific times have yet to be released, but The Walking Dead panels typically take place on the Friday afternoon of the event and Comic-Con@Home begins a month from today on July 22nd.