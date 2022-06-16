AMC desperate for more content set in the ‘Breaking Bad’ universe

The Breaking Bad universe has completely captivated eagle-eyed viewers on AMC for nearly 15 years, ever since the first season of the award-winning series about a high school chemistry teacher who turns to cooking crystal meth after a deadly cancer diagnosis initially aired. And after the unpredictable success of Breaking Bad, creator Vince Gilligan teamed up with Peter Gould to create Better Call Saul — a spin-off series that focuses on the early life and career of Walt and Jesse’s shady lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul debuted on AMC back in 2015 and is now well into its sixth and final season, with Breaking Bad fan favorites Walter White and Jesse Pinkman set to make an appearance. But, before the ship sets sail on Better Call Saul, president of entertainment at AMC Networks, Dan McDermott, revealed that the network desperately wants more content in the Breaking Bad universe, according to an interview with Variety.

“I can tell you that if I could do anything to encourage Vince and Peter to continue on in this universe, I would do it. I think you’d have to ask them, but the door is always open and I long for the day my phone rings and Vince, Peter or our friends at Sony call to say, ‘Hey, I think we have another show set in this universe.’”

It remains to be seen how the journey of Jimmy McGill becoming Saul Goodman will end, seeing as the crime-fueled drama is considered to be a prequel to the events in Breaking Bad. Nevertheless, a new show could be on the horizon if Gilligan and Gould decide to head in that direction. Who knows, maybe the fan-favorite crossover between Jesse Pinkman and Troy Bolton could happen.