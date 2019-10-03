AMC Reveals First Photos From New Walking Dead Spinoff

The Walking Dead universe is going to get even bigger next year when the third TV series in the post-apocalyptic franchise starts up. The show, which has yet to be given a title, will focus on the younger generation of survivors who have grown up in a walker-filled world. We’ve previously seen a promo for the project, revealing the cast of newcomers as well as some epic concept art, but now that filming is underway, AMC has given us our first look at the series in the form of these six stills.

The photos in the gallery below showcase cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mehendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Totorella. Oh, and a bunch of very mossy-looking zombies, too. We don’t yet have any character details for who theses guys are playing, but luckily, fans can expect some concrete news to come out about the project this weekend at New York Comic-Con.

Until then, check out the pics in the gallery below:

AMC Releases First Look Images For Upcoming Third Walking Dead Series 1 of 6

The spinoff was announced back in April and comes from the minds of TWD chief creative officer Scott Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. It was promoted at the time as being female-led, and as you can see from these images, Mansour and Royale appear to be the central characters. From what we understand, the first season will last for 10 episodes and is currently shooting in Virginia.

Following on from Fear the Walking Dead‘s recent season 5 finale, parent series The Walking Dead is about to return for its milestone tenth season this Sunday, October 6th. The third Walking Dead show, meanwhile, debuts in spring 2020. Don’t miss it.