AMC Reportedly Wants Andrea Back For Tales Of The Walking Dead

Following the end of The Walking Dead in 2022, AMC will deliver two new spinoff series. The sequel show starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride is the one getting all the attention, but there’s also anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, which will focus on different characters, places and periods every week. It’s widely expected that this will be used to bring back many old faces from the parent show.

Insider Daniel Richtman has now revealed one of these faces. Richtman shared on his Patreon page that AMC is interested in getting Laurie Holden back to play Andrea in Tales. That’s all we know right now, but it follows on from previous intel provided by We Got This Covered that former cast members Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes) and Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh) will also be coming back to guest star on the show. Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha) has revealed that she’s keen on returning too, and Michael Cudlitz (Abraham Ford) has hinted he’s involved.

Andrea is one of the characters most changed on TV from the comics. She was a leading player in Robert Kirkman’s source material, marrying Rick Grimes and acting as a mother to Carl and Judith. In the series, however, she was killed off in season 3, after starting a relationship with the Governor instead. She was recently glimpsed in TWD via archival footage in Danai Gurira’s final episode, which imagined a timeline where Michonne didn’t save Andrea from walkers and so never joined Rick’s group.

Holden has previously opened up about how she disagreed with the changes made to her character and being written out so early when she expected to be in it for the long term. So giving her an episode of Tales to return and presumably explore Andrea’s backstory would no doubt be something both the actress and fans would respond to.

We likely won’t get much confirmed about Tales at this early stage, but The Walking Dead is now back before cameras on its next batch of episodes, which hit AMC early next year.