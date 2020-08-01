AMC Reportedly Having Trouble With Scripts For The Walking Dead Movies

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us Netflix is developing a Witcher prequel show and that Diana will have her Golden Eagle armor in Wonder Woman 1984, both of which were correct – AMC is not happy with the preliminary scripts for the upcoming movies based within the same universe as their hit series The Walking Dead and they’re having trouble getting something that’s to their liking, which is part of the hold-up with the films.

The scripts will, of course, follow former series protagonist Rick Grimes. After separating himself from the group indefinitely, Rick – who many on the show think is deceased – has now sets his eyes on fresh adventures which, according to AMC creatives, will reveal an entirely new side of his character. Plot details are still scarce, but reportedly, he’ll get mixed up with a group of crazy scientists who are working on developing a cure for the zombie virus.

As far as the movies are concerned, it seems AMC may have bitten off more than they can chew here. With the coronavirus pandemic having halted production of film and television, it’ll take them a while before they can produce them and, of course, the network also has an eleventh season of TWD in development. Not to mention they still have to air the final episode of the tenth. Suffice it to say, they’ve got their hands full.

Still, that may just be exactly the point. Speaking at Comic-Con@Home, Robert Kirkman – the comic book writer who created the series’ core storyline and central characters, and who’s intimately involved with the films’ development – said he doesn’t “want anyone to think that we’re just kind of waiting around for this pandemic to end.”

With any luck, then, the network will be able to get the scripts up to scratch so that development on The Walking Dead movies can begin sooner rather than later. After all, there are millions and millions of fans out there just itching to see more of Rick.